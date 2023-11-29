Imprisoned Ex-Mayor Of Vladivostok Barred From Joining Russian Troops Invading Ukraine

Police in Moldova say they have identified one of the perpetrators of a series of spray-painted Stars of David that appeared last month on buildings in Paris as being a Moldovan citizen who was acting on orders from fugitive businessman Ilan Shor in order to "denigrate the Republic of Moldova."

Some 60 blue Stars of David resembling those on the flag of Israel were painted on buildings in Paris and several suburbs on October 31, triggering alarm about surging anti-Semitism in France during the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.

CCTV footage purportedly showed a man and a woman spray-painting the stars on walls while a third person was taking pictures, French prosecutors said at the time, adding that the couple fled France on November 1.

French prosecutors said that four days earlier, on October 27, a Moldovan couple who were staying in France illegally were arrested after being caught spray-painting a Star of David on a wall in Paris.

“They declared they were acting under orders from a third person and for remuneration,” the French prosecutors said in a statement, adding that it was suspected that both couples were being coordinated by the same third person or party.

Responding to a request from RFE/RL, Moldovan police issued a statement saying that they identified an unnamed individual who had previously been involved in "hooliganism and actions meant to destabilize" Moldova that had been "directed by the Shor crime group."

Shor, a fugitive Moldovan oligarch implicated in a $1 billion bank fraud and other illicit schemes, organized months of anti-government protests in Moldova's capital, Chisinau, with the aim of toppling pro-Western President Maia Sandu and a new reformist government appointed in February.

"Based on our analysis, the French action was organized and directed from abroad and was meant as an attempt at staining Moldova's image abroad," said the Moldovan police statement, which included a photo of the alleged perpetrator.

French journalists have reported that the man behind the painting of the Stars of David was Anatoli Prizenco, a 48-year-old businessman from Moldova's Moscow-backed Transdniester separatist region.

Prizrenco admitted in a call with RFE/RL that he recruited the Moldovans who painted the stars, but said he did so at the request of a Jewish group and that the goal of the action was not an anti-Semitic manifestation, but one of support for the Jewish community amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

RFE/RL has also requested information about the Moldovan citizens involved in the Paris incidents from the country's Security and Intelligence Service but it has not yet received a response.