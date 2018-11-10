Russia-Installed Head Of Crimea's Capital Removed

The Russia-installed mayor of the capital of the annexed Ukrainian region of Crimea has resigned at the request of the head of the region's Russian administration.

Simferopol municipal head Igor Lukashyov and his seven deputies stepped down on November 9, according to a press release from the office of the head of the Russian administration of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov.

Moscow annexed the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and installed its own administration there, even though the takeover has been rejected by most of the international community.

Aksyonov said a new administration would be named next week.

Late last month, Aksyonov promised the shakeup, saying that the Simferopol authorities had overseen the "collapse" of city transport and waste management.