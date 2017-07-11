Russian Internet Pioneer Nosik Buried In Moscow

Russian journalist, activist, and Internet pioneer Anton Nosik has been buried in Moscow.

Nosik died in Moscow during the night of July 8-9, according to his friend Demyan Kudryavtsev, who is also the current owner of The Moscow Times and Vedomosti newspaper.

According to preliminary information, Nosik died of a heart attack.

Hundreds of people attended Nosik's funeral on July 11.

Nosik played important roles in the founding of several pioneering Russian Internet projects, including Newsru.com, Lenta.ru, and Gazeta.ru.

In recent years, he published a blog on the website of Ekho Moskvy.

In 2016, Nosik was fined 300,000 rubles ($5,000) for a blog post in which he criticized Russia's military intervention in the war in Syria and compared the government of President Vladimir Putin to Nazi Germany.

With reporting by the BBC and TASS