News
Russian Justice Ministry Demands Closure Of Jewish Agency For Israel
Russia's Justice Ministry has demanded the closure of the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel, Sohnut, which processes the immigration of Jews to Israel.
Moscow’s Basmanny district court said on July 21 that it will start a hearing on the ministry's request on July 28. According to the court, the ministry's request was based on alleged violations of unspecified Russian laws.
The Jerusalem Post cited a top Israeli diplomatic official as saying that the ministry’s request is based on allegations that Sohnut "illegally collected info about Russian citizens."
Following the court's statement, Israel said it would send a delegation to Russia next week "to ensure the continuation of the Jewish Agency's activity in Russia," according to a statement from Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office.
The delegation was to include representatives of the prime minister's office as well as the foreign, justice, and absorption ministries, the statement said.
"The Jewish community in Russia is deeply connected with Israel. Its importance arises in every diplomatic discussion with the Russian leadership," Lapid said in the statement.
"We will continue to act through diplomatic channels so that the Jewish Agency's important activity will not cease."
Russian authorities earlier this month sent an official notice to Sohnut's office in Moscow demanding its closure.
Sohnut's branch in Russia has been functioning since 1989. The agency established in 1929 helps Jews from other countries settle in Israel.
Last month, the chief rabbi of Moscow, Pinchas Goldschmidt, left Russia after he refused a request from state officials to publicly support Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Israel's Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai said on July 21 that “Russian Jews will not be held hostage by the war in Ukraine."
"The attempt to punish the Jewish Agency for Israel’s stance on the war [in Ukraine] is deplorable and offensive,” he added.
Immigration and Absorptions Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata said diplomatic efforts are under way “to clarify the situation and resolve the matter accordingly."
With reporting by The Jerusalem Post, Interfax, TASS, AFP, and The Times of Israel
All Of The Latest News
Iranian Pensioners Protest Again, Demand Full Hike in Pensions As Promised
Pensioners and retired government employees have again taken to the streets in several cities across Iran shouting anti-government slogans and demanding a full 38 percent increase in their pensions, which was promised by the Supreme Labor Council.
The recent wave of protests by pensioners and retirees comes after the government announced on June 6 that it would increase the monthly incomes of non-minimum-wage retirees by 10 percent, far below a previous pledge to raise them by 38 percent plus 5.15 million Iranian rials ($16).
On July 20, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf sent a letter to President Ebrahim Raisi noting that the 10 percent increase was against the law, and that the full hike should be granted in accordance with a decision by the Supreme Labor Council.
Videos posted on social media showed retirees gathering in at least four southern cities, Ahvaz, Shushtar, Behbahan, and Shush, chanting slogans against Raisi's government.
According to the law, after receiving the official letter from parliament, the government has one week to amend the resolution on wages or it will be canceled completely.
Pensioners and associated groups blame the government for spiraling inflation, high unemployment, and failing to deliver on pledges to significantly increase wages and improve living conditions.
Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. The labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The government has cracked down on the protesters, arresting many.
With writing and editing by Ardeshir Tayebi
Russian Appeals Court Upholds Tatar Islamic Scholar's Sentence For Banned Religious Group's Activities
SAMARA, Russia -- A Russian court has rejected an appeal filed by a prominent Islamic scholar from Tatarstan who was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison in November for running a branch of a banned religious group.
The Sixth Court of Cassations in the city of Samara pronounced its ruling rejecting the appeal filed by Gabdrakhman Naumov on July 21, his lawyer, Ruslan Nagiyev, told RFE/RL.
Earlier in February, Naumov's appeal against his verdict and sentence was rejected by the Supreme Court of Tatarstan.
Naumov is well-known in Tatarstan as a teacher at the Russian Islamic University and is the former imam of a mosque in the regional capital, Kazan.
He was arrested in March 2020 and charged with being the leader of the Nurcular movement in Tatarstan.
Naumov has rejected the charges, saying that he never promoted, shared, or supported any extremist or radical teachings or ideas.
Nurcular was founded in Turkey by Said Nursi, who died in 1960.
The Nurcular movement, which has millions of followers around the globe -- especially in Turkey -- has been banned in Russia since 2008.
Russian authorities have said the group promotes the creation of an Islamic state that encompasses all Turkic-speaking areas and countries in the Middle East, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Russia's Turkic-speaking regions in the North Caucasus and Volga regions.
German Soccer Club Calls For Removal Of Belarusian Clubs From Tournaments Over Minsk's Support Of War On Ukraine
German Bundesliga club 1. FC Koln has urged UEFA, European soccer's governing body, to remove Belarusian football clubs from all European competitions over Minsk's support of Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The club said in a letter made public on July 21 that it was "simply not sufficient" to have clubs from Belarus play their home games on neutral ground and that they should be removed from competitions, just as Russian clubs had been.
The letter called for "decisive action" from UEFA, saying 1. FC Koln could face a club from Belarus in the Europa Conference League play-offs in August given that there are four football clubs from Belarus -- FC BATE Barysau, FC Homel, FC Shakhtsyor Salihorsk, and FC Dinamo Minsk -- in the qualifying round.
"The massive support of the Russian invasion war on Ukraine by Belarus is not only against the values and norms of 1. FC Koln, but against those of the entire sport," the club said in the letter.
"For this reason, we ask you to follow the recommendation of the IOC [International Olympic Committee] and to not only exclude the Russian teams, but also the teams from Belarus, from all European competitions with immediate effect."
The letter also emphasized that a recent verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed the legitimacy of the exclusion of Russian clubs and added that the European Union has also imposed sanctions on Belarus over its support of Moscow in its war against Ukraine by providing communications and territory for Russia to launch its wide-scale aggression against Ukraine.
Central Asian Leaders Pledge Further Cooperation As Russian Influence Wanes
Leaders from five Central Asian nations have ended a summit in the Kyrgyz resort town of Cholpon-Ata with a pledge to increase cooperation to strengthen the region as Russia -- the main strategic and trade partner of the region -- is being weakened by its war in Ukraine.
The meeting ended on July 21 with the signing of the Agreement on Friendship, Neighborliness, and Cooperation for Development of Central Asia in the 21st Century by the leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. Tajik and Turkmen leaders did not sign the document, citing domestic proceedings.
The summit was the first gathering of heads of state in the region since Russia -- which was not a participant in the meeting -- launched its invasion of Ukraine five months ago. Despite Moscow's waning influence in the region, none of the five presidents in attendance mentioned the war in Ukraine.
The meeting came just weeks after several dozens of people were killed in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan after security forces brutally clamped down on anti-government protests in their respective autonomous regions, Gorno-Badakhshan and Karakalpakstan.
Meanwhile, more than 200 people were killed in unrest in Kazakhstan in January, prompting Nur-Sultan to invite Russian-led security forces to swoop in and help restore order.
This year's summit was held as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan have seen social unrest in the past two years while the cost of living has been on the rise in the region, with the situation exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, severe droughts, supply issues, and the war in Ukraine.
"There is a necessity to prevent security crises created by those who use social, economic, inter-ethnic, religious issues as excuses and I call for joint efforts for that," Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said.
Another focus of the meeting was the situation in Afghanistan, where Taliban militants are nearing the first anniversary of their takeover of the country following the withdrawal of international forces in August 2021.
Tajik President Rahmon said the five nations should keep the developments in the war-torn nation under "permanent focus" as they may affect geopolitical situation in Eurasia in general.
"According to our prognosis, the situation in Afghanistan may go from bad to worse. Since taking over the country, Taliban leaders have failed to provide assurances to the international community, Afghan citizens with security, or solve social and economic challenges," Rahmon said.
Talking about disputed border issues in the region, especially border-related problems between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan that have caused deadly shootouts in recent years, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev offered to assist the Tajik and Kyrgyz governments in finding a peaceful solution to ward off further violent clashes.
Toqaev's offer appeared to be an attempt to sideline Russia from its usual role of ironing out differences between former Soviet republics.
Zelenskiy Blames Russian Hackers For 'Fake News' Report That He Is Ill
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reassured his country's citizens that he is well after what he said was a fake news report about his health distributed by Russian hackers.
Zelenskiy, 44, made his remarks on July 21 in a video posted to Instagram from his office.
The post appeared just hours after the Kremlin denied rumors that Russian President Vladimir Putin was suffering from health problems and after a Ukrainian media company said hackers had broadcast a false report about Zelenskiy's health on one of its radio stations following a cyberattack.
"Cybercriminals spread information that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is allegedly in intensive care, and his duties are being performed by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), Ruslan Stefanchuk,” TAVR Media said on Facebook.
TAVR Media said the information about the health of Zelenskiy was not true. There has been no claim of responsibility for the cyberattack.
Zelenskiy called it “more fake news” put out by the Russians to imply that he is not in control of Ukraine.
"So, here I am in my office, and I have never felt as good as now," he said. "And the bad news for those behind such fakes is that I am not alone. There are 40 million (Ukrainians)."
In an apparent dig at 69-year-old Putin’s age, he said: "And with all due respect to old age, 44 is not (almost) 70."
The Kremlin reacted earlier to media speculation about Putin's health, dismissing the rumors as "nothing but fakes."
Speaking to reporters in Moscow on July 21, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the 69-year-old Russian leader is fine, adding that a bout of coughing during a public appearance a day earlier was due to a simple cold he caught during a trip to Iran earlier this week that was caused by intensive indoor air-conditioning.
Despite reports in recent months claiming that Putin has cancer, Parkinson's disease, or both, there is no evidence that he is ill and the Kremlin has repeatedly stated that the Russian leader is in good health.
On July 20, answering a question at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado about Putin's health, CIA Director William Burns quipped that Putin is "entirely too healthy."
Based on reporting by TASS, Interfax, Reuters, and Euronews
Russian Court Upholds Decision To Extradite Belarusian Activist Despite Torture Fears
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- A court of appeals in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, has upheld a decision to extradite Belarusian activist Yana Pinchuk to Minsk, where she faces charges for protesting the disputed August 2020 presidential election that kept authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in power despite opposition accusations that the voting was rigged.
The court handed down its decision on July 21 even after the 25-year-old activist said she may face torture if returned to custody in Belarus.
Pinchuk is wanted in Belarus on several charges, including inciting national hatred, calls for activities that damaged national security, and slander. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.
Police in St. Petersburg arrested Pinchuk on November 1 last year at the request of Belarus.
Belarusian authorities accuse Pinchuk of administering the Vitsebsk97% Telegram channel, which had been critical of Lukashenka's regime and has been labeled as extremist in Belarus.
Pinchuk has rejected all of the charges, saying she immediately closed the Telegram channel after it was officially designated as extremist.
She is one of many Belarusians who have faced multiple charges linked to the mass protests against Lukashenka following the controversial presidential election.
Thousands have been arrested, and much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed, and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several nongovernmental organizations and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
In December, Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center recognized Pinchuk as a political prisoner and demanded her immediate release.
- By Mike Eckel
Ukrainian Oligarch Wins U.S. Lawsuit Against Russian-American Lobbyist Over Trump Inauguration Tickets
A Russian-American businessman known for his political fundraising and lobbying has lost a lawsuit brought by a Ukrainian developer who sued him over promised-but-never-delivered tickets to President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration.
The U.S. District Court ruling against Yuri Vanetik concludes a subplot that emerged early in the Trump presidency amid scrutiny over his business dealings in Russia, the special counsel investigation into Russian election interference, and Ukrainian lobbying of the Trump White House.
In his lawsuit filed in 2019, Pavel Fuks, a Ukrainian-Russian developer, accused Vanetik of defrauding him after Fuks paid $200,000 for what he thought would be exclusive tickets to Trump's inauguration two years earlier.
Vanetik did not provide the promised tickets, Fuks alleged, and instead he ended up watching the inauguration at a bar in a Washington, D.C., hotel.
Judge Fernando Aenlle-Rocha of the California federal court ultimately found Fuks' evidence, which included WhatsApp messages and e-mails, persuasive, and on July 19 ordered Vanetik to refund Fuks' $200,000.
"The Defendant did not provide any tickets for a cabinet dinner, the inaugural parade, the inaugural concert and fireworks, or for the presidential swearing-in ceremony," the judge wrote. "Similarly, while Defendant sent a car to deliver Plaintiff to an event in a midrise building overlooking the Capitol, that event appears to have ended by the time Plaintiff and his guests arrived."
In a message to RFE/RL, Vanetik said he planned to appeal the ruling. He also noted that he filed a separate, countersuit in state court in 2021, accusing Fuks of defamation, fraud, and being “a notorious criminal, specializing in transnational money laundering, fraudulent schemes, and extortion,” and being “an agent of Russian intelligence.”
That case is still pending.
Fuks could not be immediately reached for comment.
U.S. law forbids foreign nationals from buying tickets to attend U.S. presidential inaugurations and the official parties that are hosted by political committees. The prohibition is aimed at curbing foreign influence on presidential administrations.
Still, foreigners get around that prohibition and routinely attend inaugurations as guests of American donors, which is allowed.
In the months after the Trump inauguration, federal prosecutors investigated whether foreigners illegally funneled money to Trump's inaugural committee.
The chairman of Trump's inauguration, Thomas Barrack, was questioned by Special Counsel Robert Mueller about financing for the inauguration and foreign donations. Barrack was later indicted on related charges of illegal lobbying as a foreign agent.
Vanetik, a Russian-born U.S. citizen, has been a fixture in Republican politics in California for years, raising money and lobbying congressional Republicans, including former Representative Dana Rohrabacher.
In December 2016, a month after Trump's election, Vanetik opened a Kyiv office for a lobbying company called Medowood. He later registered with the U.S. Justice Department as a foreign agent representing a Ukrainian businessman named Valeriy Babych.
Fuks, meanwhile, is a longtime real estate developer from the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv who in 2017 hired Rudy Giuliani to help lobby in the United States on behalf of Kharkiv, and Ukraine more broadly.
Giuliani later worked as Trump's personal lawyer and worked with other Ukrainian figures to dig up information that would be embarrassing to former Vice President Joe Biden. Giuliani's efforts ultimately led to Trump's first impeachment in 2019.
Years earlier, Fuks, who earned millions building real estate in Moscow in the 2000s and later invested in oil and gas projects in Ukraine, negotiated with Trump over the possibility of building a Trump-branded skyscraper in Moscow. The negotiations ended unsuccessfully.
Other criminal proceedings that grew out of investigations into the Trump inauguration included that of Washington lobbyist Samuel Patten, who pleaded guilty to helping an Ukrainian oligarch illegally purchase four tickets to Trump's inauguration and illegally working as a lobbyist for Ukrainian politicians without registering as a foreign agent.
The Ukrainian oligarch in question was later identified as Serhiy Lyovochkin, who was allied with the Opposition Bloc, a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party.
Patten worked closely with a Russian-American lobbyist named Rinat Akhmetshin, who was later identified as the person who purchased the tickets on behalf of Lyovochkin.
Akhmetshin, who was questioned by Mueller investigators, has not been charged with any crime.
Hungarian Foreign Minister In Moscow For Gas Supplies Talks As Budapest Drops Energy Price Caps
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has arrived in Moscow where he wants to talk about ensuring gas supplies for his country and finding a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine, he said on July 21.
Szijjarto will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak. Szijjarto and Lavrov are expected to hold a news conference later on July 21.
"We have arrived in Moscow. We have two tasks ahead: to ensure that there will be natural gas supplies for Hungarian people and stress that we want peace as soon as possible," Szijjarto posted on his Facebook page.
Under a 15-year deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom signed last year, Hungary receives 3.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year via Bulgaria and Serbia, and a further 1 bcm via a pipeline from Austria.
Szijjarto said earlier that Hungary was in talks to buy more gas on the market before the heating season as countries in Europe scramble to fill up and as energy prices skyrocket.
He also said on July 18 that Hungary was in talks with Russia about redirecting all of its gas shipments under the long-term supply deal to the Turkstream pipeline that brings gas to Hungary via Serbia.
Szijjarto's visit to Russia came on the same day the government announced that it was scrapping decade-long caps on gas and power prices for higher-usage households from next month -- a move that will lead to hefty price hikes for extra energy consumption.
The price caps helped right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban secure reelection in 2014 and had been a key point of his election campaign in April, when he won a fourth consecutive term in office.
Under the decree, households will be eligible for the current capped power price on electricity usage up to 2,523 KWh per year, but will pay about double that for energy consumed above that limit, although the government said that would still be below the market price.
For gas, the annual usage limit for price caps is 1,729 cubic meters, above which a price close to market prices applies, resulting in a seven-fold price rise.
Orban is confronted with his toughest challenge since taking power in 2010, with inflation at a two-decade high, the forint currency near record lows, and European Union funds on hold in a dispute over democratic standards.
With reporting by Reuters
Twenty Indicted For Deadly Building Collapse In Iran
A court in Iran has indicted 20 people for their responsibility in the collapse of a tower building that killed 43 people in May in the southwestern city of Abadan.
The collapse of the partially finished 10-story Metropol building on May 23 sparked angry protests in solidarity with the families of the dead and prompted accusations of government negligence and endemic corruption.
Deputy Attorney General Gholam Abbas Turki said on July 21 that the Abadan city administration held a 4.5 percent participation in the Metropol project and bore a large part of the responsibility for the accident since its involvement in the construction led to the neglect of the municipality's "supervisory duty."
Turki also said the city administration and the technical supervisors of the construction work were guilty of "numerous shortcomings and faults."
In recent years there have been several cases of building collapse in Iran. Experts largely attribute the incidents to a disregard for safety standards and corruption in urban management.
In 2017, 20 people were killed, including 16 firefighters, in a fire and then the collapse of the Plasco building in the capital city of Tehran.
Ukraine Devalues Hryvnya As Economic Effects Of War Deepen
Ukraine's central bank, citing the deep economic impact of the war with Russia, has devalued the hryvnya by 25 percent.
The bank said in a statement on July 21 that the new official rate for the currency is 36.5686 to the U.S. dollar.
The move was decided "in view of the change in the fundamental characteristics of Ukraine's economy during the war and the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against other currencies," the bank said.
"The war has been going on for almost five months, during which there have been significant changes, and under such conditions, the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of February 24 no longer corresponds to reality and is gradually losing its role as an anchor for expectations," the statement said.
"Taking this into account, the National Bank has carried out a onetime correction of the official exchange rate...The new exchange rate will anchor the economy and give it stability in the face of uncertainty."
The devaluation comes a day after Ukraine asked its creditors for a two-year payment freeze on its international bonds in an attempt to focus its dwindling financial resources on repelling Russia.
With reporting by Reuters
British Foreign Secretary Truss Says Against Sending U.K. Troops To Ukraine
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, one of the final two candidates to take over as prime minister after the departure of Boris Johnson, says she does not support sending British soldiers to Ukraine to help fight against Russia.
Speaking to the BBC in an interview on July 21, Truss ruled out the "direct involvement" of her country's troops if she were to become prime minister.
"We are doing all we can to support Ukraine. We've led the international coalition on sending weapons, we're putting the sanctions in place, but I do not support the direct involvement of U.K. troops," she said.
Truss's comments are in line with the United States, NATO, and most other Western European nations, who have supported Kyiv in its fight by sending weapons and aid while ruling out putting soldiers on Ukrainian soil.
Moscow has said any involvement of Western forces directly in Ukraine would be considered a declaration of war against Russia.
Based on reporting by the BBC
Belgium Ratifies Much-Criticized Prisoner Swap Treaty With Iran
Belgian lawmakers have ratified a fiercely criticized treaty allowing prisoner exchanges with Iran, potentially opening the way for an Iranian diplomat imprisoned on terrorism charges to return home.
Following a heated two-day debate, parliament voted 79-41 in favor of the deal, which had already won approval from a parliamentary commission on July 6.
Prime Minister Alexander de Croo's government has said the treaty is the only solution for the release of Olivier Vandecasteele, a Belgian aid worker jailed in Iran.
Vandecasteele, 41, was detained in Tehran by Iranian authorities in February, apparently without charge.
But critics including members of an exiled Iranian opposition movement say Brussels is backing down in the face of what is in effect hostage-taking by Tehran.
The deal would imply the release and possibly even pardon of Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi, who was last year sentenced to 20 years in connection with a plot to bomb a rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an exiled opposition group, outside Paris in June 2018.
Tehran has demanded that Belgium recognize Assadi's diplomatic status and release him.
The NCRI is the political wing of the exiled Iranian opposition group Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization, an exiled opposition group that seeks to overthrow the Islamic republic.
The Belgian opposition alleged the agreement with Tehran was tailor-made to permit Assadi's release while Iranian exiles have held street protests.
Last week, a group of 11 human-rights organizations appealed to Belgium to cancel the agreement.
In a joint statement released on July 12, the groups said it could result in the release of a convicted terrorist and “legitimize Iran’s hostage-taking.”
The groups warned that the agreement violates the commitment of Belgium and the European Union to hold perpetrators of terrorist acts accountable.
With reporting by AFP
HRW Warns Russia, Ukraine Against Placing Military Bases In Civilian Areas
Human Rights Watch (HRW) says both Russia and Ukraine must avoid placing military bases in civilian areas during combat operations without relocating the residents first.
The New York-based rights group said in a report on July 21 that both sides in the war in Ukraine have put civilians at unnecessary risk by basing their forces in populated areas without removing civilians to safer areas despite international humanitarian law obligating parties to the conflict to take all feasible precautions to protect civilians.
HRW documented four cases of Russian forces establishing military bases in populated areas and three instances of the Ukrainian military taking similar action without moving civilians to safer areas. Subsequent attacks on these bases killed and wounded civilians, the watchdog said.
“As the war in Ukraine rages on, civilians have been caught in the fighting unnecessarily,” said HRW's Belkis Wille.
“Russian and Ukrainian forces both need to avoid basing their troops among civilians, and to do all they can to remove civilians from the vicinity,” Wille said.
HRW said it wrote to the Russian and the Ukrainian defense ministries on May 6, asking for details about the measures their armed forces were taking "to minimize civilian casualties, remove civilians from the vicinity of fighting, and avoid deploying forces in densely populated areas."
Neither side has responded, HRW said.
The group urged Russia and Ukraine to abide by the laws of war applicable during international armed conflict that can be found in the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and customary international law.
According to international legislation, HRW noted, parties to the conflict must take the necessary precautions “to the maximum extent feasible" to protect civilians and civilian objects under their control from the dangers resulting from military operations, avoid locating military targets within or near densely populated areas, and seek to remove civilians and civilian objects under their control from the vicinity of military targets.
Russia Reopens Key Gas Pipeline To Europe After Break
Russia on July 21 resumed critical gas supplies to Europe through Germany, reopening the Nord Stream gas pipeline after a 10-day shutdown for maintenance, but the gas flow was expected to fall well short of full capacity.
Amid growing tensions over Russia’s war in Ukraine, German officials had feared that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which had been closed since July 11 for annual maintenance work, might not reopen at all.
Operator Nord Stream AG said that gas started flowing again on July 21 in the morning but the flow would take a while to ramp up.
The head of Germany's network regulator, Klaus Mueller, said Russia’s Gazprom had notified deliveries on July 21 of only about 30 percent of the pipeline's capacity.
Nord Stream 1 is Germany's main source of Russian gas, which has accounted for around one-third of Europe's largest economy's gas supplies.
Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and dpa
Tehran Recalls Ambassador To Sweden After Conviction Of Iranian Citizen In 1988 Mass Executions
Tehran has recalled its ambassador to Sweden for consultations to protest the conviction and life sentence handed to an Iranian for involvement in mass executions in 1988.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani announced the move late on July 20, one week after a Swedish court sentenced former Iranian prison official Hamid Nouri to life in prison for crimes committed during the purge of dissidents more than three decades ago.
According to Iranian media reports, Kanani said Nouri's sentence was based on "baseless, distorted, and fabricated" accusations and said that for this reason, Tehran recalled its ambassador from Stockholm for consultations.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry had already condemned the sentence as politically motivated and summoned the charge d'affaires of the Swedish Embassy in Tehran.
Nouri, 61, was convicted of a "serious crime against international law" and "murder" and sentenced to life in prison, the Stockholm district court said in a statement on July 14.
Nouri, who has denied the charges, can appeal the verdict and sentence. He is the only person so far to be tried in the mass executions.
The killings targeted members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization, a political-militant organization that advocated the overthrow of Iran's clerical regime.
With reporting by dpa
International Creditors Grant Ukraine's Request For Debt Freeze
Ukraine has asked its international creditors to freeze its debt payments for two years so it can use its financial resources in the war against Russia.
The request was quickly backed on July 20 by Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Britain, and the United States, which announced their coordinated suspension of debt service shortly after Ukraine made its request.
"We, the Group of Creditors of Ukraine, express solidarity with and support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s unjustified, unprovoked and illegal war of aggression," the six countries said in a statement.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen welcomed the decision and urged other official and private creditors to join the effort.
"I reiterate the call to all other bilateral official and private creditors to join this initiative and assist Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia's unprovoked and brutal war, which has had a devastating impact on Ukraine's people and economy, with spillover effects throughout the world," Yellen said.
It is estimated that the debt freeze could save Ukraine around $5 billion over the deferral period.
Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said earlier that the debt-suspension plan had also received "explicit indications of support" from some of the world's biggest investment funds, including BlackRock, Fidelity, Amia Capital, and Gemsstock.
Facing an estimated 35 percent to 45 percent crash in GDP this year following Moscow's invasion in February, Ukraine's Finance Ministry said on July 20 it was hoping to finalize the deferral on its roughly $20 billion of debt by August 9.
The delay comes just in time for Ukraine to put off around $1.2 billion of debt payments due at the start of September.
The government's proposal, posted on its website, said all its bond-interest payments would be deferred under the plan. To avoid what would be classed as a hard default, it also offered lenders additional interest payments once the freeze ends.
"The disruption to fiscal cash flows and increased demands on government resources caused by the war has created unprecedented liquidity pressures and debt-servicing difficulties," the ministry said.
Ukraine has estimated that the costs of the war combined with lower tax revenues has left a $5 billion-a-month fiscal shortfall. Economists calculate that pushes the annual deficit to 25 percent of GDP, compared with just 3.5 percent before the conflict.
Researchers from the Kyiv School of Economics estimate that it will take more than $100 billion to rebuild Ukraine's infrastructure.
With reporting by Reuters
Zelenskiy Says EU's Seventh Sanctions Package Against Russia Not Enough
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed the European Union's seventh round of sanctions against Russia as inadequate.
"This is not enough and I am telling my partners this frankly. Russia must feel a much higher price for the war to force it to seek peace," he said in his nightly video address on July 20.
EU ambassadors earlier adopted a new round of sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
The package includes a ban on Russian gold imports and a freeze of the assets of Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, held in the European Union.
The Czech Republic, which currently holds the EU's rotating six-month presidency, said the new sanctions will align the EU with its Group of Seven (G7) partners. The package also reinforces implementation and closes loopholes, the Czech EU presidency said on Twitter.
The leading economies in the G7 banned imports of Russian gold in June. Other industrialized countries have also banned imports of Russian gold, which wealthy Russians have been purchasing to ease the sting of international financial punishments.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed the measures last week, saying they would help enforce earlier sanctions more effectively and extend them until January 2023.
"Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression," she added.
The sanctions package, the seventh approved by the EU since Russia launched the invasion in February, also adds more individuals deemed responsible for the war to the list of those hit with travel bans and asset freezes, the Czech presidency said.
In addition, the measures also unblock assets at Russian banks linked to trade in food and fertilizer in an effort to respond to Moscow's allegations that sanctions against it are causing a food crisis.
This was a "commitment that sanctions won't endanger the food and energy security around the world," the Czech government said.
EU capitals are to sign off on the sanctions in what is considered a formality before the measures enter into legal force upon their publication in the EU's official journal, expected on July 21.
Six previous rounds of sanctions have targeted Russia's economy, financial system, central bank, top government officials, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle. The last round of sanctions was passed in June and imposed a ban on most Russian oil imports.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Ukraine's First Lady Appeals For More Weapons In Address To Members Of Congress
The first lady of Ukraine has requested more defensive weapons from the United States that can be used to prevent Russian air strikes that "kill children in their strollers" and that can protect Ukrainians from Russian "terrorist attacks."
Olena Zelenska, who is on a visit to Washington this week, spoke to members of Congress on July 20 at the U.S. Capitol, saying Ukraine was grateful for the military aid that the United States has sent thus far but now specifically needs air-defense systems.
"We want every father and every mother to be able to tell their children go to sleep peacefully. There will be no more air strikes," she said.
She said the weapons she is asking for were not the type used to wage war on another country's territory, "but to protect one's home and the right to wake up alive in that home."
Members of Congress applauded her speech and said they were ready to authorize more aid. The United States has already provided $8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the war began.
Her description of "children killed in strollers" was a reference to a Russian air strike last week in the central city of Vinnytsya that killed 4-year-old Liza Dmytriyeva, whose body was found next to a stroller.
The child, who had Down syndrome, had been seen playing in a video posted by her mother less than two hours before the attack.
She also described some of the other civilians killed, including elderly people who lived through World War II and the Holocaust only to be killed by Russian air strikes in 2022, and showed videos of children she said had been wounded or killed.
One featured a 3-year-old boy now in Germany learning how to use prosthetic limbs.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, worldwide reaction, and the plight of civilians and refugees. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"How many children like him are there in Ukraine? How many families like this may still be destroyed by war?"
While Ukraine is grateful for the military aid from Washington, she said, "Unfortunately, the war is not over" and she appealed for weapons on behalf of the Ukrainians who have been killed and maimed and on behalf of those who have survived.
Zelenska, who visited the White House on July 19, said that while U.S. lawmakers can look forward to normal schedules, she and other mothers in Ukraine wonder whether their children will return to school in the fall, while teachers wonder whether they should prepare for the classroom or bomb shelters.
"This normalcy is exactly what we are deprived of," Zelenska said.
Zelenska's husband, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said earlier this week that he expected "significant results" from his wife's meetings in Washington.
He said her address to members of Congress would be important, adding, "I strongly believe it will be heard by those people responsible for making decisions in the United States."
Her tasks include increasing U.S. support for Ukraine, obtaining additional support to "protect people from Russian terror," and boosting humanitarian assistance, Zelenskiy said.
In addition to her meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House, she also visited the State Department and met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Protester Fined Over Poster Citing Rock Star's Statement About Putin
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia -- A court in Russia's Far East has fined a protester for holding a poster citing a popular rock star's recent quip that crudely warned citizens not to blindly follow President Vladimir Putin.
Georgy Kakabadze told RFE/RL on July 20 that the Pervorechensky district court in the city of Vladivostok ordered him to pay a 40,000 ruble ($710) fine for the poster, which said: "The motherland is not the president's a*s."
The phrase became a popular slogan after Yury Shevchuk, the leader and front man of DDT, one of Russia's most popular rock groups, told the audience at a concert in May: "The motherland is not the president's ass, which one must lather and kiss all the time."
"The motherland is a beggar, an old woman that sells potatoes at the railway station. That is what motherland is," he said.
Kakabadze also told RFE/RL that the court banned the phrase "a*s" from slogans, saying it carries elements of contempt for authorities.
Kakabadze's lawyer, Sergei Valiullin, told RFE/RL that he will appeal the court's decision.
In May, after a video of Shevchuk talking about the war at the concert went viral on social media, several protests against Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine were held in Vladivostok with many repeating the slogan: "The motherland is not the president's ass."
Shevchuk, who over the years has challenged Putin’s decisions, was charged with discrediting the army for his comments about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the motherland.
In April, authorities in the Siberian city of Tyumen canceled a DDT concert in the city after Shevchuk refused to perform on a stage decorated with a huge "Z" -- a sign of support for Russia's war against Ukraine.
Iranian Morality Police Unit Disciplined After Video Of Sick Girl's Arrest For Hijab Violation Goes Viral
The Tehran Police Department has announced disciplinary action against a police team that arrested a girl for disregarding mandatory hijab rules even as her mother pleaded with them to release her child because she was sick.
A video of the arrest by a morality police unit went viral on social networks on July 19, sparking angry reactions as the mother begged and cried while pleading with the officers to release her daughter from the police car due to her illness.
In the video, the mother can be seen standing in front of a police van trying to stop it from leaving with her daughter. As she pleads for her child's release, the van begins to drive slowly forward, eventually knocking her to the ground.
The girl was arrested for not wearing what the Iranian authorities call a “proper hijab.”
The police department gave no details about the case, saying only that the officers were disciplined due to "wrongful contact with a citizen."
Iran's notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent in recent months, with videos emerging on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
The hijab first became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
With reporting and writing by Ardeshir Tayebi
Charges Dropped Against Russian Blogger Who Mocked Response To 2002 Theater Tragedy
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- A court in St. Petersburg has dropped all charges against blogger Yury Khovansky, who was charged with terrorism over a song he wrote mocking the government's response to the 2002 hostage-taking incident at Moscow's Dubrovka Theater.
The second western district military court announced the decision on July 20, citing the statute of limitations.
The 32-year-old blogger, whose YouTube channel has more than 4.4 million subscribers, was detained in June last year on suspicion of "justifying terrorism" for the performance of his song online in 2020.
In February 2021, Khovansky publicly expressed regret over the song after an investigation into his performance was launched, saying he was "ashamed" of it.
Khovansky used what officials called "very offensive words" in the song when describing minors who were victims of the October 2002 tragedy at the Dubrovka Theater, where some 40 gunmen took hundreds of audience members, actors, and staff hostage and demanded the withdrawal of federal troops from Russia's Chechnya region.
The ordeal lasted more than two days, ending when security forces stormed the building after pumping in toxic gas that neutralized the attackers but led to the deaths of many hostages.
The government says 130 died, while an advocacy group for victims and relatives says that 174 died. Many choked on their own vomit, swallowed their tongues, or suffocated in cramped buses after security forces stormed the theater and dragged unconscious hostages out.
The Russian government has refused to reveal what gas was used in the operation, and relatives of victims accuse the government of seeking to cover up its role in the deaths of their family members.
Uzbek Arrested In Kazakhstan Over Deadly January Unrest Gets Suspended Sentence
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- An Uzbek citizen who says he was tortured after his arrest in Kazakhstan over deadly unrest in January that left 232 people dead has been released from custody after a court in Almaty handed him a suspended one-year prison term for taking part in the protests.
Kamshat Derbisalieva, the mother of 18-year-old Saken Talipov, told RFE/RL on July 20 that a court in Almaty handed down its ruling late in the evening on July 19.
Derbisalieva said that her son's lawyers have filed a lawsuit to identify investigators who, she says, tortured Talipov while he was in custody.
On February 10, Uzbekistan's consulate in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, said the Uzbek Foreign Ministry had handed a note to Kazakhstan regarding the situation of Talipov, who was among more than a dozen Uzbek nationals arrested during the unrest.
Derbisalieva, who is a naturalized Kazakh citizen and lives in Almaty, told RFE/RL that her son was 17 at the time of his arrest.
In the wake of the violence that started with peaceful demonstrations in the western Kazakh town of Zhanaozen over fuel price hikes and led to anti-government protests across the country, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev claimed that "20,000 extremists trained in terrorist camps abroad" attacked Almaty, and other regions.
Kazakh officials have not presented any evidence proving Toqaev's claim about the foreign terrorists, but have said that 232 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the unrest, which spread across the country.
Human rights groups say the number of killed demonstrators was much higher than any of the various figures provided by officials. The groups have provided evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed.
The government has not published the names of those killed during or after the unrest -- which led to the removal of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his relatives from the political scene -- and has rejected calls by Kazakh and global human rights groups for an international probe into the deaths.
In late June, Deputy Prosecutor-General Aset Shyndaliev admitted that six people had been tortured to death after being arrested for taking part in the January protests. He said a number of security officers had been arrested in connection with the alleged torture.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said earlier that 25 people were officially considered victims of torture by hot irons during interrogations.
EU Proposes 15 Percent Cut In Gas Consumption To Offset Russian 'Blackmail'
The European Commission has proposed introducing a voluntary 15 percent cut in target gas usage for European Union member states in case of a cutoff of Russian flows of the fuel to Europe.
"We have to prepare for a potential full disruption of Russian gas, and this is a likely scenario," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told journalists in Brussels on July 20.
The EU has imposed tough sanctions on Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, prompting Moscow to reduce energy deliveries to several members of the bloc.
"Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon. And therefore, in any event, whether it's a partial, major cutoff of Russian gas or a total cutoff of Russian gas, Europe needs to be ready," von der Leyen added.
A total shutdown of imports or a sharp reduction flow from the east could result in factory closures and force households to turn down the heat. Any further disruption to supply would also push consumer prices higher and raise the risk of a deep recession.
Last year, 40 percent of the EU's total gas imports came from Russia.
Under the proposal, the 15 percent reduction would last from August 1 until March 31 and would be calculated based on each country's average consumption in the same period during 2016-2021.
The commission could make the target mandatory if it decides there is a substantial risk of severe gas shortages in the EU.
In order to pass, the proposal needs a qualified majority of 15 members out of 27, or EU countries representing at least 65 percent of the bloc's population.
EU diplomats are due to discuss the proposal on July 22, with the aim of approving it at a meeting of EU countries' energy ministers on July 26.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned about the power Russian President Vladimir Putin could wield by weaponizing energy exports and choking off the economies of the bloc.
“The partial shutoff of gas deliveries is already affecting European growth, and a full shutdown could be substantially more severe,” the IMF warned in a blog post.
It added that gross domestic product in members like Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic could shrink by up to 6 percent.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
U.S. To Send Ukraine Four More HIMARS As Russia Says Goals Now Go Beyond Donbas
The United States will send four more high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) to Ukraine, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow's military "tasks" in Ukraine now go beyond the eastern Donbas region.
Austin told journalists at the Pentagon that Ukraine had made excellent use of the HIMARS that Washington had sent thus far, and their impact can be seen on the battlefield.
"Russia is keeping up its relentless shelling, and that's a cruel tactic that harkens back to the horrors of World War I. So Ukraine needs the firepower and the ammunition to withstand this barrage and to strike back," he said.
HIMARS have a longer range and are more precise than the Soviet-era artillery that Ukraine had in its arsenal, and Ukrainian officials have said their deployment has been critical in the fight to repel Russian troops and to strike their supply lines.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on July 19 asked Washington to send more HIMARS, saying Kyiv's forces had used them to destroy some 30 Russian command stations and ammunition depots.
Reznikov and other Ukrainian defense officials participated in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting on July 20, saying afterward that he and his colleagues drew three conclusions from the meeting: There is no war “fatigue” among allies backing Ukraine, there is an understanding that the security of all of Europe not just Ukraine is at stake, and many of Ukraine’s partners are prepared to train its soldiers.
The four additional HIMARS will bring to 16 the number sent by the United States. Austin said the new package would also include ammunition for multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) that can precisely strike targets up to 80 kilometers away.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, worldwide reaction, and the plight of civilians and refugees. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Austin said at the start of a virtual meeting with allies that the United States would continue to find innovative ways to support the Ukrainian armed forces and will tailor the assistance to ensure that Ukraine has the technology, ammunition, and "sheer firepower" to defend itself.
The United States has provided $8 billion in security assistance since the war began.
Lavrov's comments earlier in an interview with Russian state media were the clearest acknowledgment yet that Moscow has expanded its war goals.
Lavrov also said peace talks made no sense at the moment because Western governments were leaning on Ukraine to fight rather than negotiate.
Austin said Lavrov's comments were not a surprise and appeared to be aimed at the Russian population.
"I think he's talking to the people in Russia who have been ill-informed throughout," Austin told reporters.
Nearly five months after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion, Russian forces are grinding through the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine and occupy around a fifth of the country.
U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the Donbas region had not been lost by Ukrainians yet and described it as a "grinding war of attrition."
About 200 Ukrainian forces had been trained on the HIMARS and none of the systems had been destroyed by Russian forces, Milley said at a news conference.
A number of options are under consideration to further help Ukrainian troops, including training for pilots, but no decision has been made, Milley said.
Earlier on July 20, Lavrov told Russian media that the geographical objectives of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine were no longer limited to the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, commonly known as the Donbas.
"Now, the geography is different. And it is not only [the territories controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists in the Donbas] but also the Kherson region, the Zaporizhzhya region, and a number of other territories, and the process continues, and it continues consequently and persistently," he said in an interview with RIA Novosti news agency and RT television.
Lavrov added that "if the West delivers long-range weapons to Kyiv, the geographic goals of the special operation in Ukraine will expand even more."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said later on July 20 in his nightly video address that Ukraine is working on obtaining air defense systems from partners.
Noting the HIMARs, the anti-tank Javelins, and other weapons Ukraine has received, Zelenskiy said it was "obvious" that the next equally important type of weapon will be modern air defense systems.
Ukraine has had some successes in destroying missiles, "but a completely different speed and scale of protection is needed," Zelenskiy said.
He said the provision of such systems depends "on political decisions that can be made in key capitals," and noted that his wife, first lady Olena Zelenska, had made air defense part of her appeal when she spoke on July 20 to U.S. lawmakers.
Kyiv will quickly receive an answer to its requests, he said.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and RIA Novosti
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Why Russian Soldiers Are Refusing To Fight In The War On Ukraine2
'It Was Hell Here': Ukrainian Troops Say U.S.-Supplied HIMARS Make A Difference3
Russia Shelling Ukrainian Cities As Death Toll Mounts In Conflict4
U.S. To Send Ukraine Four More HIMARS As Russia Says Goals Now Go Beyond Donbas5
China's Belt And Road Focuses On New Eurasian Trade Routes Due To Ukraine War6
Ukraine's Big German Howitzers Roll Into Action Against Russian Forces7
Photos Show Serbian Munitions In Wreckage Of Deadly Plane Crash8
The Nightmare: Parents Mourn Their Children Amid War In Ukraine9
Gazprom, Iran Sign Tentative Energy Deal Worth $40 Billion10
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Subscribe