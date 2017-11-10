Six Dead, Two Missing In Russian Apartment Building Collapse

IZHEVSK, Russia -- Russian authorities say six people, including two children, were killed and three teenagers were injured in the partial collapse of an apartment building in the western city of Izhevsk.

Regional officials said that the body of the sixth victim was found on November 10, and that two people remained missing as rescue teams worked to clear the debris.

A portion of the nine-story building collapsed on November 9 after a blast that officials said was probably caused by a gas leak. In all, 32 apartments were destroyed.

Local residents told RFE/RL that the building was built 30 years ago.

The city authorities announced a state of emergency. A probe was launched into the building's collapse.

Regional authorities and Russian Emergency Minister Vladimir Puchkov are at the site.

Izhevsk, the capital of the Udmurtia region, is famous for production of the AK-47 assault rifle and its modifications.

With reporting TASS and Interfax