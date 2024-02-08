Siberian Court Rejects Appeal Filed By Imprisoned Anti-War Journalist

Imprisoned Siberian anti-war activist and journalist Maria Ponomarenko's lawyer, Dmitry Shitov, told RFE/RL on February 8 that a court in Kemerovo rejected his client's appeal against her verdict and sentence. Ponomarenko was sentenced to six years in prison in February 2023 for protesting Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Ponomarenko has spent 40 days in punitive solitary confinement since she was transferred to a penal colony in the Siberian region of Altai Krai in September. In November, Ponomarenko was accused of attacking two prison guards and may face an additional five years in prison if convicted of that alleged offence. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.