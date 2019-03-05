Russia Jails Man For 18 Years On Terrorism Charges

A court in Russia has sentenced a man from the North Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria to 18 years in prison on terrorism charges.

The North Caucasus Regional Military Court in the city of Rostov-on-Don on March 5 found Vladislav Khokhlachyov guilty of "banditry" and plotting to carry out a terrorist attack in the region.

The mostly Muslim regions of Russia's North Caucasus are plagued by fighting between security forces and militants who have been waging an Islamist insurgency stemming from two post-Soviet separatist wars in Chechnya, which is to the east of Kabardino-Balkaria.

Those restive regions also include Daghestan, Ingushetia, and Karachai-Cherkessia.

Islamic militants in Russia's North Caucasus regions frequently launch attacks on police and government officials.

Some militants in the area have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State extremist group.

Based on reporting by RIA Novosti and Interfax