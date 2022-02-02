News Stream
Jehovah's Witness Given Prison Sentence In Siberia
A Russian court in Siberia has handed a six-year prison term to a Jehovah's Witness amid an ongoing crackdown on the religious group, which has been banned in the country since 2017.
A court in the city of Krasnoyarsk sentenced 64-year-old Anatoly Gorbunov on February 2 after finding him guilty of organizing the activities of an "extremist organization."
Prosecutors sought an eight-year prison term for Gorbunov. His defense team said the court's ruling will be appealed.
The probe against Gorbunov was launched in March 2020. He was ordered not to leave the city at the time.
Since the faith was outlawed, many Jehovah's Witnesses have been imprisoned in Russia.
According to the group, dozens of Jehovah's Witnesses have either been convicted of extremism or have been held in pretrial detention.
The United States has condemned Russia's ongoing crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses and other peaceful religious minorities.
For decades, the Jehovah's Witnesses have been viewed with suspicion in Russia, where the dominant Orthodox Church is championed by President Vladimir Putin.
The Christian group is known for door-to-door preaching, close Bible study, rejection of military service, and refusal to mark national and religious holidays or birthdays.
U.S. Announces Troop Deployment To Eastern Europe Amid Ukraine Tensions
The United States will send about 3,000 troops to Poland, Romania, and Germany this week as Washington bolsters allies in Europe amid Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine, the Pentagon says.
About 2,000 U.S. troops will deploy from the United States to Poland and Germany, while around 1,000 troops now based in Germany will move to Romania, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on February 2.
Kirby told a news briefing that the troop deployments were "unmistakable signals to the world that we stand ready" and the troop movements were not the "sum total of deterrence actions" that the United States will take.
He reiterated that the United States stands ready to continue diplomatic efforts to ease tensions caused by Russia's military buildup and does not believe that conflict is inevitable.
President Joe Biden said last week he was prepared to bolster NATO defenses but would not put U.S. troops in Ukraine to fight any Russian incursion.
In Rare Protest, Turkmen Block Road Over Bazaar
BAYRAMALY, Turkmenistan -- Dozens of people have blocked a major highway in the Turkmen province of Mary after police tried to dismantle a makeshift bazaar, a rare protest in the tightly-controlled Central Asian country.
The temporary market for clothes and household goods was set up in mid-January by local vendors after the authorities closed down the central bazaar in Mary's Bayramaly district as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"Two weeks later, on January 31, local government officials accompanied by police officers came to the temporary market and tried to disperse merchants and customers," a Bayramaly resident who witnessed the incident told RFE/RL.
According to the resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, people began to "openly criticize the authorities and express their displeasure," a rare event in a country where the government doesn't tolerate dissent.
People "refused to obey" the authorities and argued that the government hadn't offered them any compensation for their lost income after the main bazaar was closed, eyewitness added. Customers, meanwhile, complained that they had nowhere else to buy household goods.
"The vendors then began putting their goods on the Medeniyet highway and blocked it," the resident said.
"Although this spontaneous protest didn't have a leader, people acted in a fairly organized manner and insisted that they wouldn't allow the makeshift market to be dismantled."
Confronted by the angry crowd, officials sought to appease people and promised to reopen the central bazaar soon, the eyewitness said.
The protest lasted several hours. The vendors cleared the highway after the officials finally gave in to their demands and allowed the temporary market to remain open until the main bazaar reopens in the Bayramaly town center.
Medeniyet is an important highway that connects the capital, Ashgabat, to Mary and Lebap provinces. The makeshift market is located along the highway and consists of dozens of stalls.
RFE/RL tried to contact Turkmen officials for comment, but didn't receive any response. Turkmen state media didn't report the protest in Bayramaly.
Anti-government protests are extremely rare in Turkmenistan, where the authorities brutally crack down on critics and activists. Critics often end up in prisons or are forcibly placed in psychiatric hospitals.
Despite the risks, however, growing poverty, unemployment, and food shortages in recent years have prompted some Turkmen to voice their discontent with the government.
On May 14, 2020, hundreds of people took part in a demonstration in the city of Turkmenabat after the government failed to help them to repair damage caused by strong winds and rainstorms that devastated the eastern parts of the country.
The protesters demanded the government provide assistance to people to repair their homes, organize the cleanup, and restore electricity.
That protest marked the largest demonstration in Turkmenistan since independence in 1991 and prompted local authorities to meet with the protesters to discuss the situation.
Earlier that year, some three dozen women staged a rally in the city of Mary to protest against shortages of subsidized flour and vegetable oil.
The women briefly blocked a highway before marching toward the regional government headquarters on April 3, 2020. The rally ended after officials met with the group and arranged for each demonstrator to receive a 2-kilogram bag of flour.
Written by Farangis Najibullah with reporting by RFE/RL's Turkmen Service correspondents in Mary Province
Kyrgyz Opposition Politician Moldokmatov Transferred To House Arrest
BISHKEK -- Jailed Kyrgyz opposition politician Jenish Moldokmatov, who is charged with attempting to seize control of the Central Asian state, has been transferred from a detention center to house arrest.
Moldokmatov's aide, Erlan Bekchoro uulu, told RFE/RL that the Bishkek court's decision to transfer the leader of the opposition Turan party to house arrest was made on February 2.
Bekchoro added that two other politicians in the case, Farid Niyazov and Kursan Asanov, were remanded in custody.
Moldokmatov, an outspoken critic of President Sadyr Japarov, was arrested in May 2021 and charged over the seizure of buildings during anti-government rallies against the official results of parliamentary elections in October 2020.
Later, he was additionally charged with the attempted seizure of power, the organization of mass disorder, threatening or attacking law enforcement officers, and stealing a firearm.
Moldokmatov has rejected all of the charges, calling the case against him politically motivated.
Moldokmatov ran for a parliamentary seat in the October 2020 vote and participated along with thousands of other Kyrgyz in street protests that followed the official results.
The rallies eventually led to the resignations of the government and then-President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
Japarov was among several prominent politicians freed from prison by protesters during the postelection unrest.
He had been serving a 10-year prison sentence for hostage taking during a protest against a mining operation in northeast Kyrgyzstan in October 2013. Japarov maintains his conviction was politically motivated.
Japarov easily won the January 2021 presidential election.
Despite enacting some reforms, Japarov has been criticized by rights groups for failing to follow through on promises of more freedoms.
They say existing laws on countering extremism have been applied unevenly and that their overly broad definition has allowed for their misuse against political opponents, journalists, and religious and ethnic minorities.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Rejects Special Status For Areas Controlled By Russia-Backed Separatists
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says his country will never give special status to parts of eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, commonly known as the Donbas, which have been under the control of Russia-backed separatists since April 2014.
In an interview with the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, published on February 2, Kuleba said that the so-called Minsk agreements on resolving the ongoing conflict where more than 13,200 people have been killed need to focus on security first and foremost.
"None of Ukraine's regions will have a right to veto the state's decisions. That is engraved in stone! Therefore, no special status as Russia is considering it, no veto right will be given," Kuleba said.
Russia has been pushing Kyiv to hold "a dialogue" with separatist leaders in order to provide the territories they control greater autonomy. Moscow says the Minsk agreements allow for this.
Kyiv, however, has rejected the notion saying it is a thinly veiled attempt by the Kremlin to federalize Ukraine and ultimately take control of it.
Kuleba's interview was published amid concerns about Russia's amassing of troops along the Ukrainian border, which has raised fears of a possible wholesale invasion of its western neighbor.
Based on reporting by Rzeczpospolita
Iranian State TV Streaming Site Targeted With Dissident Message
An Iranian state television streaming website has acknowledged suffering "technical issues" as a dissident hacker group that calls itself Edalat-e Ali (Ali's Justice) said it had played an anti-government message on the platform.
Telewebion said it suffered “infrastructure” irregularities and an archive failure on February 2, without elaborating on the cause.
The problems were announced as a video message in Persian that was sent to RFE/RL claiming to be from the self-described group of hackers.
In the video, which reportedly played on the Telewebion streaming platform, a masked man appears and a muffled voice says the Iranian regime “will no longer silence us.”
“We’ll burn hijabs. We’ll burn their pictures and propaganda posters,” the voice says while in the background a young woman is taking off her hijab. “We will break their idols. We will reveal their palaces so that the people can punish them.”
The group has so far not responded to RFE/RL's request for confirmation that they were behind the incident.
In August, Ali's Justice released footage showing harsh conditions in the notorious Evin prison in Tehran that it claimed it obtained through a hack.
Last week, hackers gained access to several Iranian state television channels and broadcast pictures of an exiled dissident group, as well as a message saying Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be executed.
The hacks came as the Islamic republic is due to kick off official celebrations this month to mark the 43rd anniversary of the revolution that toppled U.S.-backed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.
Iran has been targeted recently by a series of cyberattacks such as one in October that disrupted the sale of heavily subsidized gasoline.
An earlier cyberattack on Iran’s railway system caused chaos and train delays.
Iran has blamed such attacks on archfoes United States and Israel.
With reporting by AP
U.S. Told Russia It Is Willing To Discuss Troop And Missile Limits, Spanish Paper Reports
The United States is prepared to hold talks with Russia on a reciprocal agreement over the deployment of ground-launched missiles or combat forces in Ukraine, documents published by the Spanish newspaper El Pais revealed as the Kremlin urged Washington to stop "whipping up tensions" in Europe.
The documents, which El Pais says are the responses from Washington and NATO to security demands recently made by Russia, were published on February 2 ahead of a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss tensions over Moscow's troop build-up at the border with Ukraine that have raised fears of a possible invasion.
The documents purportedly set out the possibility of measures to limit military incidents and prove to Moscow that Tomahawk missiles are not installed in Romania and Poland, members of the alliance.
"NATO is a defensive Alliance and poses no threat to Russia," the document from Washington begins.
"We have always striven for peace, stability, and security in the Euro-Atlantic area, and a Europe whole, free, and at peace. These remain our goals and our abiding vision."
The documents were handed to the Kremlin last month amid a diplomatic push to ease tensions between Moscow and the West over Russia's buildup of more than 100,000 troops in areas around the border with Ukraine.
Russia denies that it is planning to invade its Western neighbor but said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met.
Russia has demanded legally binding guarantees from the United States and NATO that Ukraine will never join the bloc, that it will halt the deployment of weapons systems near Russian borders, and that its forces will be rolled back from Eastern Europe.
El Pais did not say how it obtained the documents, while Reuters quoted NATO as saying it could not comment on the information published by the Spanish newspaper.
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also declined to comment.
"We didn’t make anything public," he said. "I don’t want to comment on that."
Putin on February 1 made his first significant public remarks in weeks on the crisis.
The Kremlin is "carefully analyzing the written responses received from the United States and NATO," Putin said, but added that it was "already clear that fundamental Russian concerns ended up being ignored."
"We did not see adequate consideration of our three key demands regarding the prevention of NATO expansion, the refusal to deploy strike facilities near Russia's borders, and the return of the bloc's military infrastructure in Europe to the state in 1997," Putin said.
At the same time Putin said: "I hope that we will eventually find a solution, although we realize that it's not going to be easy."
Peskov on February 2 said Russia had plans in place to counter possible U.S. sanctions and to minimize their consequences, and urged the White House to stop "whipping up tensions" in Europe.
'Room For Diplomacy'
Putin and Johnson were meant to talk on February 1, but Johnson had to postpone due to domestic political problems.
Ahead of the talks, a senior Russian official at the United Nations slammed British diplomacy, calling it "worthless."
"There is always room for diplomacy, but frankly, we don't trust British diplomacy," Dmitry Polyanskiy, deputy ambassador to the UN told Sky News in an interview.
"I think in recent years British diplomacy has shown that it is absolutely worthless," he added.
"I really don't want to offend anybody, especially my good friends, British diplomats, but really, the results are nothing to boast about."
Johnson visited Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on February 1. He noted that the Russian troop buildup near Ukraine's border was "perhaps the biggest demonstration of hostility toward Ukraine in our lifetimes.”
Johnson warned that Britain has a package of sanctions and other measures ready to go “the moment the first Russian toe cap crosses further into Ukrainian territory.”
He also said Western countries "are keen to engage in dialogue," but added that "we have the sanctions ready.” He again urged Russia to step back and choose a path of diplomacy, saying he believes that is still possible.
In a February 1 phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the "immediate" de-escalation and withdrawal of troops by Russia from areas near Ukraine's borders.
Blinken further reiterated Washington's commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of all countries to determine their own foreign policy and alliances, the State Department said in a statement.
Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014 and has been backing separatists in the Donbas who have been engaged in a military confrontation with Ukrainian government forces that has killed more than 13,200 people over the past eight years.
Blinken “emphasized that further invasion of Ukraine by Russia would be met with swift and severe consequences and urged Russia to pursue a diplomatic path," the statement said.
Lavrov said he told Blinken that Russia would continue insisting on its demands, including that the West stick to its security "obligations," and added, "Blinken agreed that there is subject for further discussion."
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP
U.S. Envoy Urges Implementation Of All Kosovo-Serbia Agreements
All prior agreements reached under the framework of the European Union-led Kosovo-Serbia dialogue must be implemented, U.S. special envoy Gabriel Escobar said on February 2 at the end of a visit to Kosovo's capital, Pristina.
Escobar, speaking at a joint news conference with EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak, was referring to an agreement on creating an association of Serb-majority municipalities -- an issue which has become a stumbling block in the EU's efforts to push the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo forward.
The EU has repeatedly called for the association to be established, saying it's Kosovo's obligation under the Brussels Agreement reached in 2013.
Escobar and Lajcak visited Kosovo and are going to Serbia later this week to encourage the two sides to continue the dialogue on normalizing relations facilitated by the EU.
But the current Kosovar government of Prime Minister Albin Kurti insists there can be no association based on ethnicity or anything along the lines of Republika Srpska -- the Serb-dominated entity in Bosnia.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after a 1998-99 conflict between ethnic Albanian separatists and Serbian forces. Belgrade doesn’t recognize Kosovo and around 120,000 ethnic Serbs living in Kosovo want to be part of Serbia.
The EU has stressed it was willing to organize a new meeting once the Serbian and Kosovar sides showed a willingness to achieve concrete results.
“We did not come here with a set of prescriptions of proposals that we would like to impose," Escobar said.
"In fact, we are asking the two parties to be constructive, to provide their own visions what the [Serb-majority municipalities] association should look like, and then negotiate from there, within the framework of the dialogue”, Escobar added.
The U.S. envoy added that initiatives such as establishing the association are not intended to target Kosovo's statehood, and said Washington was willing to help the two sides find a mutually beneficial solution.
“It does not have to be the kind of models that undermine Kosovo’s sovereignty or functionality...They can be found, they can be negotiated, and they can be agreed to. That is the purpose of the dialogue. It is not the purpose of the U.S. to impose one or to choose one on behalf of the parties. However, we can help, if there are models that they would like to explore,” said Escobar.
In turn, Lajcak reiterated that no one intended to establish any Republika Srpska-like entity in Kosovo.
“If we want to end the existence of parallel structures, if we want transparency in financial flows, if we want clear rules in the [majority-Serb] north, this could be all done within the constitutional and legal system in Kosovo,” said Lajcak.
Lajcak said both the United States and the EU want to see Kosovo and Serbia to turn a new page, leave the past behind, and normalize their relations.
“Normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia will not only solve unresolved issues, but it will also contribute to the stability in the region and will deliver very concrete benefits to the citizens that must be tired of the status quo,” Lajcak added.
Kazakh Lawmakers Approve Bill Further Curtailing Former President's Power
NUR-SULTAN -- Lawmakers in Kazakhstan have approved a bill stripping former President Nursultan Nazarbaev of more of his lifetime privileges after deadly protests swept across the Central Asian nation last month, in part fueled by anger over the accumulation of vast wealth by his family.
On February 2, the Kazakh parliament's lower chamber, the Mazhilis, approved a recommendation by the upper house, the Senate, to revoke Nazarbaev's lifetime right to "coordinate the main direction of Kazakhstan’s domestic and foreign policies."
The Senate proposed the move last week after its members approved a Mazhilis motion to deprive the former Kazakh president of his right to be lifetime chairman of the influential Security Council and the Assembly of Kazakhstan’s People.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev is now expected to sign the bills into law.
After announcing his resignation in March 2019 and leaving Toqaev in his stead, Nazarbaev retained most of his political influence in the oil-rich country by enjoying almost limitless powers as elbasy (leader of the nation).
But protests in early January in the remote town of Zhanaozen over a sudden fuel-price hike quickly spread across Kazakhstan with much of the protesters' anger directed at Nazarbaev, who had ruled Kazakhstan since 1989.
In his first ever public criticism of Nazarbaev on January 11, Toqaev said that, under his predecessor's leadership, many lucrative businesses and extremely rich people had appeared in Kazakhstan and it was now time for the ordinary people to receive what they deserved.
Since then, a growing number of Nazarbaev's close relatives have lost their official posts as the government moved to purge or squeeze members of the ex-president's extended family.
In the wake of the protests, Toqaev, Nazarbaev's handpicked successor, claimed that Almaty was attacked by "20,000 terrorists." He also issued a shoot-to-kill-without-warning order and invited troops from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization to enter the country.
No officials have given direct evidence of any "terrorists" being involved in the unrest, nor have they commented on what exactly their demands were.
Kazakh authorities say that 227 people were killed during the unrest, including 19 law enforcement officers, and 12,000 others were detained.
Human rights groups insist that the number of people killed during the violence may be much higher as scores of people remain missing.
Russian Lawmaker From Chechnya Vows To Behead Family Members Of Rights Lawyer
A Russian lawmaker from the North Caucasus region of Chechnya has vowed to "cut off the heads" of all members of the family of Abubakar Yangulbayev, a former lawyer for the Committee Against Torture group, whose mother Zarema Musayeva was forcibly taken from her apartment in the city of Nizhny Novgorod and transferred to Chechnya last month.
Adam Delimkhanov made the statement threatening Yangulbayev's family during a live stream event he held on Instagram on February 1.
"You should know that we will be pursuing you day and night, without caring about our lives and property, until we cut off your heads, until we kill you all. We really are in a blood feud with you. And this is also related to those who will translate this message into Russian," Delimkhanov said according to a translation from the Chechen language by the 1ADAT Telegram channel.
After Zarema Musayeva, also known as Zarema Yangulbayeva, was forcibly taken from her apartment in Nizhny Novgorod on January 20, her husband, a retired federal judge Saidi Yangulbayev, and their daughter fled Russia.
Amnesty International has described Yangulbayeva's detention as a "kidnapping" and has urged Russian federal authorities to act on the "lawlessness" that has "spilled out" of Chechnya.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community.
In an Instagram video statement on February 1, the Kremlin-backed authoritarian leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called on other countries to "kick out" members of the Yangulbayev family or deny them entry. In the video, he called the family members "thugs" and "terrorists."
Kadyrov also reiterated his previous statements calling on Russian federal authorities to launch probes against a founder of the Committee Against Torture human rights group, Igor Kalyapin, Novaya Gazeta journalist Yelena Milashina, who often writes about rights abuses in Chechnya, and the Dozhd television channel. Kadyrov called them "terrorists" as well.
Earlier in January, Kadyrov said Yangulbayeva faces a "real prison sentence for attacking a law enforcement officer" and that her entire family could find themselves "either in jail or under the ground."
Rights activists at the Committee Against Torture have said the extreme pressure on Yangulbayev's family is linked to the activities of the group's former lawyer Abubakar Yangulbayev. who had officially urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene into his family's ongoing ordeal and asked him to fire Kadyrov.
On February 1, Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said "the president has no plans" to interfere in the situation.
"There is no need for Kremlin to follow this case as law enforcement structures are carrying out their duties and are doing it very well," Peskov said.
On January 31, the Chechen Interior Ministry said Abubakar Yangulbayev's brother, Ibragim, had been added to the federal wanted list on a charge of public calls for terrorism.
Kremlin critics say Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses and violations carried out by Kadyrov because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Chechnya went through two devastating post-Soviet wars and an Islamist insurgency that spread to other mostly Muslim regions in the North Caucasus.
Bosnian Serb Representatives Allowed To Rejoin Central Institutions
The parliament of Bosnia-Herzegovina's Serb-dominated entity -- Republika Srpska -- has voted to allow Bosnian Serb representatives to retake their place in the central state institutions, on condition that they represent decisions adopted by the Serb entity's governing bodies.
Under the 1995 Dayton accords that ended the three-year Bosnian War, the Balkan country consists of two entities -- Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation -- and has a central government that ties both together in a fragile state.
Bosnian Serb political representatives in July announced a boycott of all central institutions in the country over a decision by the outgoing UN high representative for Bosnia to ban genocide denial related to the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in which some 8,000 Muslim men and boys were slaughtered by Bosnian Serb forces.
The Serb representative to Bosnia's tripartite presidency, Milorad Dodik, has said the Srebrenica genocide "did not take place" and has refused to work with "Bosnian institutions" since the ban was instituted.
On February 1, Bosnian Serb lawmakers decided to reverse the boycott and allow Bosnian Serb representatives to attend sessions of the central institutions -- parliament, government, and tripartite presidency.
They also called for all the decisions of the central institutions to be submitted for review to the lawmakers of Republika Srpska.
The Bosnian Serb legislators also adopted a motion calling on Republika Srpska's representatives elected to the central parliament of Bosnia to propose a bill banning the abuse of the term genocide and said that the initial reason for the boycott declared in July has not disappeared.
Tajik Officials Confirm Missing Migrant Leader's Extradition From Russia
DUSHANBE -- Tajik authorities have confirmed for the first time that a Tajik migrant in leader in Russia, whose disappearance last month raised concern among his relatives and friends, was extradited to the Central Asian nation.
Prosecutor-General Yusuf Rahmon told reporters in Dushanbe on February 2 that Amriddin Alovatshoev had been extradited from Russia at the request of Tajik authorities due to an unspecified criminal case launched against him. Rahmon did not give any details.
Alovatshoev’s family in Tajikistan's remote Gorno-Badakhshan region said earlier that they last heard from him on January 11.
Some Tajik media reports said at the time that Alovatshoev was "abducted" in Russia so that he could be extradited to Dushanbe on January 13, which Tajik authorities denied.
The Interior Ministry told RFE/RL at the time that Alovatshoev was not among those included on the registry of wanted persons.
Alovatshoev’s disappearance came as prosecutors reportedly launched a new probe into four-day demonstrations in the volatile region that killed three people and injured at least 17 others in November.
The protests in the provincial capital, Khorugh, broke out on November 25 after security forces fatally wounded a local man wanted on charges of kidnapping. They demanded a probe into his death.
The rally turned violent when protesters tried to seize the local government building, prompting security forces to open fire on the crowd, eyewitnesses said.
On the same day, a group of people from Gorno-Badakhshan staged protests in front of the Tajik Embassy in Moscow with the same demands as the demonstrators in Khorugh. Alovatshoev was said to be at the rally.
During a government meeting in Khorugh on January 10, one official accused Alovatshoev of inciting anti-government sentiment among young people in Gorno-Badakhshan, "from abroad."
At least 15 Tajik anti-government activists and opposition supporters have disappeared in Russia since 2015, human rights defenders say. Some of them have reappeared in Tajikistan -- often in police custody, facing dubious charges ranging from fraud to extremism. The whereabouts of others remain unknown.
Putin To Consult With Johnson Over Ukraine After Accusing West Of Ignoring Russia's Concerns
Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are due to talk by phone on February 2 amid a flurry of diplomacy meant to try to ease tensions over Moscow's troop build-up at the border with Ukraine that have raised fears of a possible invasion.
Johnson visited Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on February 1. He noted that more than 100,000 Russian troops are gathering on Ukraine's border "in perhaps the biggest demonstration of hostility toward Ukraine in our lifetimes.”
Johnson warned that London has a package of sanctions and other measures ready to go “the moment the first Russian toe cap crosses further into Ukrainian territory.”
He also said Western countries "are keen to engage in dialogue," but added that "we have the sanctions ready.” He again urged Russia to step back and choose a path of diplomacy, saying he believes that is still possible.
Putin on February 1 made his first significant public remarks in weeks on the crisis sparked by the massive buildup near its border with Ukraine estimated at more than 100,000 Russian troops. Russia denies that it is planning to invade but said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met.
The Kremlin is "carefully analyzing the written responses received from the United States and NATO," Putin said, but added that it was "already clear that fundamental Russian concerns ended up being ignored."
At the same time Putin said: "I hope that we will eventually find a solution, although we realize that it's not going to be easy."
Russia has demanded legally binding guarantees from the United States and NATO that Ukraine will never join the bloc, that it will halt the deployment of weapons systems near Russian borders, and that its forces will be rolled back from Eastern Europe.
The United States rejected Russia's demand to bar Ukraine from NATO but offered what it called a new "diplomatic path" out of the crisis.
"We did not see adequate consideration of our three key demands regarding the prevention of NATO expansion, the refusal to deploy strike facilities near Russia's borders, and the return of the bloc's military infrastructure in Europe to the state in 1997," Putin said.
Putin spoke during a joint news conference with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who maintains friendly ties with Putin. Orban, whose country is a member of both NATO and the European Union, said he believes there is room for a compromise.
"I got convinced today that the existing differences in positions can be bridged and it is possible to sign an agreement that would guarantee peace, guarantee Russia's security and is acceptable for NATO member states as well," Orban said.
Earlier in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the "immediate" de-escalation and withdrawal of troops by Russia from areas near Ukraine's borders.
Blinken further reiterated Washington's commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of all countries to determine their own foreign policy and alliances, the State Department said in a statement.
Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and has been backing separatists in the Donbas who have been engaged in a military confrontation with Ukrainian government forces that has killed more than 13,200 people over the past eight years.
Blinken “emphasized that further invasion of Ukraine by Russia would be met with swift and severe consequences and urged Russia to pursue a diplomatic path," the statement said.
Lavrov said he told Blinken that Russia would continue insisting on its demands, including that the West stick to its security "obligations," and added that: "Blinken agreed that there is subject for further discussion."
Zelenskiy warned that Ukraine's army had significantly improved its capabilities after nearly eight years of battling Russia-backed separatists in the east of the country.
He also said it would be a "tragedy" if an escalation begins. "It will not be a war between Ukraine and Russia, it will be a full-scale war in Europe," he said.
He reiterated his calls for Ukrainians to remain calm and for Moscow to de-escalate the tensions by withdrawing its forces stationed near the border.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also visited Kyiv on February 1.
Speaking at a news conference with Zelenskiy, Morawiecki said Poland would hand over tens of thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition, light mortars, air defense systems, and surveillance drones.
The announcement came as Ukraine said it had formed a new political alliance with Britain and Poland.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP
Blinken Tells Lavrov Russia Must De-Escalate Ukraine Crisis
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged the "immediate" de-escalation and withdrawal of troops by Russia from areas near Ukraine's borders.
In a statement issued after Blinken spoke on February 1 with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, the State Department said the top U.S. diplomat further reiterated Washington's commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of all countries to determine their own foreign policy and alliances.
"The Secretary urged immediate Russian de-escalation and the withdrawal of troops and equipment from Ukraine’s borders," the statement said.
"He emphasized that further invasion of Ukraine would be met with swift and severe consequences and urged Russia to pursue a diplomatic path," it added.
Russia has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers along the border with Ukraine, sparking concern that an invasion of Ukraine by Moscow is imminent. Russia has denied it intends any incursion into its neighbor.
U.S. Warns Citizens To Avoid Belarus; Canadians Advised To Stay Away From Ukraine
The U.S. State Department is warning American travelers to avoid Belarus due to the "arbitrary enforcement" of laws, the risk of detention, and the "unusual and concerning" Russian military buildup along Belarus’s border with Ukraine.
The advisory on February 1 came as Canada told its citizens to avoid all travel to Ukraine citing "ongoing Russian threats and the risk of armed conflict."
"If you are in Ukraine, you should leave while commercial means are available," the advisory added.
The advisories are the latest signs that global concern is mounting that Russia could be preparing for an invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Moscow has amassed more than an estimated 100,000 troops in border areas, including in Belarus, which shares borders with both Russia and Ukraine.
"Due to an increase in unusual and concerning Russian military activity near the border with Ukraine, U.S. citizens located in or considering travel to Belarus should be aware that the situation is unpredictable and there is heightened tension in the region," the travel advisory states.
The State Department added that the U.S. government’s ability to provide routine or emergency services to U.S. citizens in Belarus was already severely limited due to Belarusian government limitations on staffing at the embassy in Minsk.
"Potential harassment targeted specifically at foreigners is also possible. Given the heightened volatility of the situation, U.S. citizens are strongly advised against traveling to Belarus," the advisory says.
Moscow says there is no proof it is planning a new incursion into Ukraine and has demanded legally binding guarantees from the United States and NATO that Ukraine will never join the alliance, that it will halt the deployment of weapons systems near Russian borders, and that its forces will be rolled back from Eastern Europe.
NATO and Washington have rejected the demands as nonstarters.
Canada previously ordered the departure of some embassy staff and family members of diplomats to leave Ukraine.
The Canadian Foreign Ministry said on January 31 it would temporarily withdraw nonessential Canadian employees and remaining dependents from its embassy in Kyiv.
Britain and the United States announced similar orders last week. Ukraine characterized the moves as "premature."
With reporting by Reuters
Court In Russia Rejects Navalny's Request To Cancel His Status Of 'Terrorist'
A court in Russia's Vladimir region has rejected imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny’s request to annul his designated status as "a terrorist and extremist."
The Petushki district court pronounced its decision on February 1.
Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) officials said at the hearing that Navalny was tagged with the status because "he had committed administrative violations of laws and regulations, founded an organization that was recognized as extremist, and because a criminal case had been launched against him on extremism charges."
The court's ruling came a week after Russian authorities added Navalny and several of his associates, most of whom are currently outside of Russia because they feared for their safety, to the federal registry of terrorists and extremists. Navalny and his supporters, along with some Western governments, have condemned the moves as politically motivated.
Navalny, who participated in the hearing via a video link from Correctional Colony No. 2 reiterated previous statements he had made, saying there was nothing in his activities that could be defined either as "extremist" or "terrorist."
"I am serving a term in this prison and have been designated as a terrorist and extremist because those in power are not only thieves and hypocrites, but also some sort of pathological liars, for whom it is important to accuse everybody around them of some monstrous things and say in absolute terms -- 'That person is a terrorist,'" Navalny said.
Navalny, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most-vocal critics, was arrested in January last year upon his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin -- accusations that Russian officials reject.
He is serving a 2 1/2-year prison sentence on embezzlement charges that he says were trumped up because of his political activities.
After his arrest, Navalny was labeled a flight risk, which he and his supporters challenged, saying the fact that he returned to Russia from Germany of his own free will while knowing that he likely faced imprisonment showed he had no intention of fleeing.
In October 2021, Navalny's flight risk status was replaced by the status of terrorist and extremist.
Last June, the Moscow City Court declared all organizations linked to Navalny as extremist, preventing people associated with him and his network of regional offices across Russia from seeking public office.
The ruling against his organizations also carries possible lengthy prison terms for activists who have worked with them.
Orban Requests Increase In Russian Gas Imports During Meeting With Putin
Hungary has requested an increase in natural gas imports from Russia under a bilateral long-term contract, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on February 1 after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Orban said he requested an expansion of Hungary's 15-year gas contract with Russian energy company Gazprom to ensure larger-volume deliveries amid rising energy prices in Europe.
Orban spoke at a joint news conference with Putin, who signaled that he was ready increase gas supplies to Hungary from 4.5 billion to 5.5 billion cubic meters per year. Details were not provided, but Orban added that Hungary would be insulated from future energy price spikes in Europe under its long-term contract with Russia.
Hungary, a member of the European Union and NATO, signed the 15-year natural gas supply deal with Gazprom in September, under which the Russian state-run gas giant pledged to ship 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Hungary annually through lines that bypass Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials have slammed the gas deal between Budapest and Russia, with the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv calling the move “a purely political, economically unreasonable decision taken in favor of the Kremlin while to the detriment of Ukraine’s national interests and Ukraine-Hungarian ties.”
Orban, who maintains friendly ties with Putin, told Hungarian public radio on January 28 that he will seek to strengthen cooperation with Russia in the food industry, tourism, and space research.
During five hours of talks, the two leaders also discussed the potential for Hungary to manufacture Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. Hungary is also willing to buy the single-shot Sputnik Light version, Orban said.
Orban's trip came as tensions between the West and Moscow have intensified over Russia's movement of more than an estimated 100,000 troops to areas near the border with Ukraine. Western intelligence says the shifting of soldiers is possibly a prelude to a new invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
Moscow has denied it is planning an incursion into Ukraine, but also has demanded legally binding guarantees from the United States and NATO that Ukraine will never join the bloc, that it will halt the deployment of weapons systems near Russian borders, and that its forces will be rolled back from Eastern Europe.
Washington and NATO have rejected the demands.
Orban said differences between Russia and NATO on Ukraine are significant but "can be bridged" and added that an agreement which would both guarantee Russia's security and be acceptable to NATO member states could be reached.
Orban also argued that sanctions against Russia were counterproductive.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Putin Says Moscow's Security Demands 'Ignored' As U.S., U.K. Call On Russia To De-Escalate
President Vladimir Putin has again claimed that Russia's security concerns had been ignored by the United States and NATO amid intense diplomatic efforts to ease tensions over Ukraine.
Speaking in Moscow, Putin said on February 1 that the Kremlin was "carefully analyzing the written responses received from the United States and NATO," but added that it was "already clear that fundamental Russian concerns ended up being ignored."
At the same time Putin said: "I hope that we will eventually find a solution, although we realize that it's not going to be easy."
It was Putin's first significant public remarks in weeks on the crisis sparked by a massive Russian troop buildup near its border with Ukraine and fears that it is a prelude to an invasion.
Russia has demanded legally binding guarantees from the United States and NATO that Ukraine will never join the bloc, that it will halt the deployment of weapons systems near Russian borders, and that its forces will be rolled back from Eastern Europe.
The United States rejected Russia's demand to bar Ukraine from NATO but offered what it called a new "diplomatic path" out of the crisis.
"We did not see adequate consideration of our three key demands regarding the prevention of NATO expansion, the refusal to deploy strike facilities near Russia's borders, and the return of the bloc's military infrastructure in Europe to the state in 1997," Putin said.
"When ignoring our concerns, the U.S. and NATO point to the right of states to freely choose how to ensure their security," Putin added. That is just one part of the security equation, he said. "The second integral part says that it is impossible to allow the strengthening of one's security at the expense of the security of others."
Putin spoke during a joint news conference with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who maintains friendly ties with Putin. Orban said he believes there is room for a compromise.
"I got convinced today that the existing differences in positions can be bridged and it is possible to sign an agreement that would guarantee peace, guarantee Russia's security and is acceptable for NATO member states as well," Orban said.
Earlier in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the "immediate" de-escalation and withdrawal of troops by Russia from areas near Ukraine's borders.
Blinken further reiterated Washington's commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of all countries to determine their own foreign policy and alliances in a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.
Blinken further reiterated Washington's commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of all countries to determine their own foreign policy and alliances, the State Department said in a statement.
Blinken “emphasized that further invasion of Ukraine would be met with swift and severe consequences and urged Russia to pursue a diplomatic path," the statement said.
Lavrov said he told Blinken that Russia would continue insisting on its demands, including that the West stick to its security "obligations," and added that: "Blinken agreed that there is subject for further discussion."
In Kyiv, Britain and Ukraine warned that any Russian incursion would be a "massive strategic mistake" as the two countries pledged to work together to strengthen Ukraine's defense capability.
Johnson called the Russian military buildup a "clear and present danger" and urged Russia to pull back troops and choose diplomacy.
Speaking at a press briefing alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Johnson said Kyiv would resist any invasion.
"I think that perhaps the single most useful thing we can all do is get over to the Russian public, to citizens in Russia, thinking about this possibility, the reality that the Ukrainian Army will fight," Johnson said.
The U.K. government is also preparing a package of sanctions and other measures "to be enacted the moment the first Russian toe cap crosses further into Ukrainian territory," Johnson said.
Zelenskiy warned that Ukraine's army had significantly improved its capabilities after nearly eight years of battling Russia-backed separatists in the east of the country.
"For those who want to capture part of our territory, there are high risks now. Ukrainians will defend themselves to the end. Russians must hear us, they must understand that no one needs a war," Zelenskiy said.
He also said it would be a "tragedy" if an escalation begins. "It will not be a war between Ukraine and Russia, it will be a full-scale war in Europe," he said.
He reiterated his calls for Ukrainians to remain calm and for Moscow to de-escalate the tensions by withdrawing its forces stationed near the border.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, AP, UNIAN, and Ukrayinska pravda
'Rammstein' Case Of Former Navalny Coordinator Sent Back For Retrial
A Russian appeals court has canceled the prison sentence of a former coordinator of jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny after he was convicted last year for “distributing pornography” by sharing a video by the German rock band Rammstein, in a case Amnesty International described as “utterly absurd.”
Andrei Borovikov's lawyer, Leonid Krikun, told RFE/RL on February 1 that the court sent the case back for retrial and ruled that Borovikov will remain in custody for at least three months while the new trial is held.
Krikun said he would appeal the move to keep his client behind bars during the retrial.
A court in Russia's northwestern city of Arkhangelsk sentenced Borovikov -- a former coordinator of Navalny's Arkhangelsk regional headquarters -- to 2 1/2 years in prison in April 2021 after finding him guilty of distributing a video clip from the Rammstein song Pussy, which was recognized by Russian authorities as pornographic. The prison term was later cut by three months.
Amnesty International said at the time of the sentencing that Borovikov was being “punished solely for his activism, not his musical taste.”
The music video posted by Borovikov in 2014 came to the authorities’ attention in 2020 when a former volunteer at his office informed the police. Amnesty International said it suspected the volunteer was employed as an agent provocateur to help fabricate the case.
Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe expressed his support for Borovikov after his sentence was handed down.
Thousands Of Russian Intellectuals, Activists Urge Kremlin To Avoid 'Immoral' War With Ukraine
More than 2,000 Russian intellectuals, including prominent rights activists, have urged the Kremlin to avoid starting an "immoral, irresponsible, and criminal" war against Ukraine amid global concerns that Moscow may be on the verge of launching a wide-scale invasion of its western neighbor.
A statement from the Congress of Russian Intellectuals was made public over the weekend as Russia continued its buildup of troops -- now estimated at well over 100,000 -- near the Ukrainian border.
"The flow of disturbing information about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine is intensifying," the statement said.
"Russia does not need a war with Ukraine and the West. Nobody is threatening us, nobody is attacking us. The policy based on promoting the idea of such a war is immoral, irresponsible, and criminal, and cannot be implemented on behalf of Russia's peoples. Such a war cannot have either legal or moral goals.... Russian citizens are actually becoming hostages of a criminal adventurism into which Russia's foreign policy is being turned," it added.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are due to discuss the Ukraine crisis by phone on February 1, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Kyiv to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as world leaders look to avoid the outbreak of a military conflict.
Russia has denied the troop buildup is a prelude to any invasion.
However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded a guarantee that NATO won't allow Ukraine's future membership. Moscow has subsequently suggested it won't tolerate NATO troops and infrastructure in places like Romania, Bulgaria, and Georgia.
HRW Urges Kazakhstan To Investigate Torture Allegations, End Abuse Of Detainees
Human Rights Watch has called on Kazakh authorities to thoroughly investigate all torture allegations and end abuses of activists and others "arbitrarily" detained during and after a wave of deadly unrest swept across the Central Asian country last month.
HRW said in a statement on February 1 that it had received "credible reports" of dozens of cases in which police "arbitrarily detained peaceful protesters" and others and subjected some detainees to ill-treatment and torture, including with electric shocks and beatings with batons.
The report added that the group had documented cases of authorities arbitrarily interfering in the work of lawyers as they tried to handle cases.
"Kazakh authorities should immediately put a stop to the abuses, ensure that every detainee’s rights are protected, and bring to justice those who beat or tortured them,” Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at HRW, said in the statement.
A peaceful protest in the tightly controlled nation's western region of Manghystau on January 2 over a hike in fuel prices led to mass anti-government protests across the country and ended with deadly shootings in the nation's largest city of Almaty and elsewhere.
During the protests, Kazakh authorities switched off the Internet and restricted mobile phone operations for five days.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev blamed rights activists and independent journalists for "inciting" the protests, which led to the arrest of several reporters in towns and cities across the country.
Toqaev said in the wake of the protests that "20,000 extremists trained in foreign terrorist camps" attacked Almaty, but he did not provide any evidence to support the claim. As the unrest spread, Toqaev requested help from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
Toqaev also publicly said then that he had ordered security forces “to shoot to kill without warning.”
Kazakh authorities have said that 227 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed across the country.
Human rights groups say the exact number of people killed during the unrest may be much higher.
U.S. Envoy Says Western Balkans Represent An Opportunity, Not A Risk, For EU
The Western Balkans are a tremendous opportunity for the European Union, not a risk, said U.S. Special Envoy Gabriel Escobar during a visit to Kosovo with EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak.
Speaking in Pristina on January 31, Escobar said that the United States has been working with European colleagues to make sure they recognize the opportunity that normalizing relations presents.
“In that regard, we encourage all sides to look at the Western Balkans as potential future members of the EU, all of them in peace with each other, all of them productive and capable members, the way we’ve seen them as bilateral partners. And the best hope for that is through the dialogue,” Escobar said in a joint address with Lajcak and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti.
Escobar and Lajcak are visiting Kosovo and later this week Serbia to encourage the two sides to continue the dialogue on normalization of relations facilitated by the EU.
“The dialogue has our full support, and it should be European-led,” Escobar said. “But as you move into the EU, you will also continue to be a close friend of the United States, because it is a transatlantic partnership, a transatlantic community.”
He said that the United States fully supports the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Kosovo.
Lajcak said that the visit shows that the EU and the United States are working “hand in hand” to facilitate dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia and a joint vision for the future.
“I am glad that this visit has already offered us an opportunity to discuss our plans for the coming weeks and months with [President Vjosa Osmani and Kurti] and we will continue our discussion,” Lajcak said.
He added this will help them get “a very good picture on what to expect in the future and how to take the process forward.”
The visit comes amid stalled talked between Kosovo and Serbia, which refuses to recognize the independence of its former province.
Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said on January 30 that there had been no formal dialogue on normalizing relations between Belgrade and Pristina since Kurti became Kosovo's prime minister, but Kurti has held two meetings with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic since returning to power in March.
Both sides signaled after the last Kurti-Vucic meeting that the parties were far apart in their positions.
The European Union has stressed it was willing to organize a new meeting once the Serbian and Kosovar sides show willingness to achieve concrete results.
One stumbling block is the creation of an association of majority Serb municipalities. It was expected to be one of the topics to be discussed during the U.S. and EU envoys’ visits with Kosovo authorities.
The EU has repeatedly called for the association to be established, saying that it is Kosovo's obligation under the Brussels Agreement reached in 2013. But the current Kurti-led government says there can be no association based on ethnicity or anything looking like Republika Srpska.
“We are determined that territorial integrity, sovereignty, state functionality, constitutionality, and legality at all times remain intact from any attempts of anyone,” Kurti said during the joint address with Escobar and Lajcak.
The Kosovar government supports the Brussels dialogue, he said, adding that he is ready to answer all of the needs of Kosovar citizens, including Serbian citizens.
OSCE Envoy: Russian Proposals Are Slippery Slope To A World Where 'Might Makes Right'
Russia's core European security proposals delivered to the West at the end of last year represent a slippery slope toward a new, dangerous world order, a senior U.S. diplomat said.
Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said in an interview with RFE/RL on January 31 that the West simply cannot negotiate key principles like the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.
“If we start to go down that path of negotiating on the very core principles of the international order, then we end up in a world where might makes right and missiles and tanks and troops decide whether a country gets to choose its own future,” Carpenter told RFE/RL.
Russia in December demanded NATO end its eastern expansion and withdraw troops and armaments from Central and Eastern Europe as Moscow seeks a clear sphere of influence in its near abroad and a reversal of the post-Cold War order on the continent.
It did so as it amassed more than 100,000 combat-ready troops near its border with Ukraine in what experts and Western officials have said is an attempt by Moscow to negotiate with a “gun on the table."
Russia is seeking to block Ukraine from joining NATO, something the Kremlin has called a “red line.”
Three rounds of negotiations earlier this month between the West and Russia on Moscow’s proposals were inconclusive, raising concerns that an invasion of Ukraine could be imminent.
Russia has denied that it intends to invade Ukraine.
During those meetings -- and afterward -- the United States and its European allies warned Russia that it will face “massive” economic sanctions if it invades Ukraine again. The West has also repeatedly said it will strengthen NATO forces in Eastern Europe and supply Ukraine with more weapons in the event of a military escalation by Moscow.
Carpenter, who represented the United States at an OSCE meeting with Russia on January 13, said the threat of powerful Western sanctions are meant to “sharpen” the Kremlin's choices between diplomacy and invasion.
“What we judge as the most effective way of approaching the situation is to widen the gulf between those two choices so it becomes very, very clear” to Russia, he said.
However, there is concern about divisions within the West over how to respond to Russian aggression. Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has deep trade ties to Russia and stands to lose more than others from sanctions against Russia.
Carpenter said that not every country may be “aligned 100 percent” on every measure being discussed among allies and partners, but he said he believes there is “rock solid” unity on the need to impose tough sanctions in the event of an invasion.
“I do believe we have that [unity] right now, thanks to very, very robust diplomacy from the United States and from our allies. We are in a very firm position to be able to impose those tough, severe consequences,” he said.
He said it is “impossible” to see a scenario where Russia’s $11 billion Nord Stream 2 natural-gas pipeline to Germany is allowed to begin operations should Moscow choose to attack Ukraine.
Carpenter said Russia would only undermine its own goals by invading Ukraine, pushing Kyiv ever closer into Europe’s orbit.
While he called the military buildup near Ukraine very concerning, Carpenter still holds out hope for diplomacy, saying the West and Russia could make progress on some of Moscow’s demands, such as arms limitations and transparency of military exercises.
Those issues are of concern to the West, as well, he said.
Carpenter also said the United States backs the continuation of peace talks to resolve the fighting in eastern Ukraine between government forces and Russia-backed separatists.
Russia in 2014 fomented a war in two provinces in eastern Ukraine, supplying money, weapons, and troops. The war, which still simmers, has killed more than 13,200 people.
Ukraine and Russia have signed several agreements that offer a path to a peace settlement, but Russia has failed to carry out its part, including withdrawing armaments and opening the region to inspection by the OSCE.
“So far, those conditions have not been fulfilled by one party and that party is Russia,” he said. “Until those basic elements are fulfilled, it's difficult to talk about the other aspects of the agreement.”
Report: Iran Moving Centrifuge Production To Isfahan
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN's nuclear watchdog, says Iran has informed it that it will move the production of centrifuge parts to the central city of Isfahan from a workshop in Karaj.
The move, which comes a month after a standoff between the agency and Tehran over reinstalling cameras at a centrifuge-parts workshop that was hit by apparent sabotage, was announced by Iran's government to the IAEA on January 31, according to a statement from the Vienna-based agency that was seen by Reuters.
The statement added that IAEA inspectors had installed surveillance cameras in Isfahan on January 24 and that the production of the parts there had not started then.
Iran has blamed Israel for the June attack on the facility in Karaj, west of Tehran, and until recently blocked access to the site because it was considered a crime scene.
The development comes as Iran and world powers are negotiating in an effort to restart a stalled nuclear deal worked out in 2015 under which Tehran had agreed to place curbs on its controversial nuclear program in exchange for relief from punitive economic sanctions.
The United States withdrew from the accord in 2018, leaving Iran to consider the deal broken and to resume many of the activities, including the production of centrifuges, that it had agreed to halt or limit.
Under the administration of President Joe Biden, Washington has expressed interest in rejoining the agreement if Iran returns to full compliance.
The centrifuges manufactured at the Karaj facility have applications for producing enriched uranium that can be used to fuel both nuclear reactors and, possibly, nuclear weapons.
With reporting by Reuters
- By Stuart Greer
Iranian Teachers Take To Streets Again In Nationwide Protests
