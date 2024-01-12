Russia Adds Self-Exiled Siberian Journalist Serafimov To Wanted List On Unspecified Charges

U.S. and British forces have hit Iran-backed Huthi rebel military targets in Yemen -- which Tehran immediately condemned -- sparking fears of a growing conflict in the Middle East as fighting rages in the Gaza Strip.



President Joe Biden said in a statement that the move was meant to show that the United States and its allies “will not tolerate” the Iran-backed rebel group’s increasing number of attacks in the Red Sea, which have threatened freedom of navigation and endangered U.S. personnel and civilian navigation.

The rebels said that there was a total 0f 73 air strikes -- which have come in an area already shaken by Israel's war with Hamas, a group designated as terrorist by the United States and the EU -- and at least five people were killed.

"Today, at my direction, U.S. military forces -- together with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands -- successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Huthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most vital waterways," Biden said in a statement.

“These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Huthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea -- including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history,” Biden said.

Huthi rebels have stepped up attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since Israel launched its war on Hamas over the group's surprise cross-border attack on October 7 that killed some 1,200 Israelis and saw dozens more taken hostage back to Gaza.

The Huthis have claimed that their targeting of navigation in the Red Sea is meant to show the group's support for the Palestinians and Hamas.

The White House said that more than 2,000 ships had been forced to make detours of thousands of kilometers to avoid the Red Sea because of the Huthi acts of piracy which affected more than 50 countries. It said that crews from more than 20 countries were either taken hostage or threatened by Huthi piracy.

Damage inflicted by the international air strikes was unclear, but the United Kingdom said sites including airfields had been hit. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is still hospitalized following surgery complications, said earlier that the strikes were aimed at Huthi drones, ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the strikes were "necessary and proportionate."

"Despite the repeated warnings from the international community, the Huthis have continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea," Sunak said in a statement.

"We have therefore taken limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defense, alongside the United States... to degrade Huthi military capabilities and protect global shipping," he said.

Russia and Iran, the Huthis' main backer, immediately condemned the attacks, saying they would bring further turbulence to the Middle East.

"We strongly condemn the military attacks carried out this morning by the United States and the United Kingdom on several cities in Yemen," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kannani said in a post on Telegram.

"These arbitrary actions are a clear violation of Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a violation of international laws and regulations. These attacks will only contribute to insecurity and instability in the region," he added.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow had requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the military strikes.

A Huthi spokesman said the attacks were unjustified and that the rebels will keep targeting ships heading toward Israel.

The Huthis, whose slogan is "Death to America, death to Israel, curse the Jews, and victory to Islam," are part of what has been described as the Iran-backed "Axis of Resistance" that also include anti-Israel and anti-Western militias such as Hamas and Hizballah.

Huthi rebels have fought Yemen's government for decades. In 2014, they took the capital, Sanaa.

While Iran has supplied them with weapons and aid, the Huthis say they are not Tehran's puppets and that their main goal is to topple Yemen's "corrupt" leadership.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa