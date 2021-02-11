Daughter Shuts Down Online Newspaper After Journalist's Self-Immolation

The daughter of the late Russian journalist Irina Slavina, who died in early October after setting herself on fire in an apparent reaction to being investigated by authorities, has shut down Koza.Press, her mother's online newspaper.



Margarita Murakhtayeva on February 10 called her decision "not easy, but right," and expressed gratitude to journalists who had supported the newspaper and contributed to it since her mother's death four months ago.



Koza.Press, created by Slavina in 2015, focused on shortcomings in the work of local authorities, cases of political persecution, and the illegal removal of historic buildings in the Nizhny Novgorod region.



On October 2, before setting herself on fire in front of the city's police headquarters in Nizhny Novgorod, Slavina wrote on Facebook, "Blame the Russian Federation for my death."

A day earlier, a group of law enforcement officers searched her apartment, trying to find evidence linking her with the opposition Open Russia group and confiscated her computers and mobile phones.



Slavina said at the time that she was left without the tools needed to do her journalistic job, adding that she had never had any links with Open Russia.



Slavina's self-immolation caused a public outcry, with many people demanding justice for the journalist. However, authorities refused to launch a probe into her self-immolation, saying that the incident bore no elements of a crime .



After Slavina's death, her daughter and another journalist, Irina Yenikeyeva, continued the newspaper's activities.