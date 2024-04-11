Record Flooding In Russia, Kazakhstan Expected To Worsen

Heavy rains and a rapid rise in temperatures causing a massive snowmelt continue to create "difficult" conditions in southern Russia and northern Kazakhstan, with rivers bursting their banks amid forecasts that the worst may be yet to come.

The level of the Ural River continued to rise on April 11, exceeding 10 meters near the southern Russian city of Orenburg. The worst floods in decades have led to mass evacuations, with tens of thousands of private homes under water.

The Ural rose to 10.6 meters, some 1.3 meters more than what is considered its "dangerous level," the Orenburg administration reported, while the Emergencies Ministry said conditions "remain difficult."

While spring flooding is common across large parts of the border region between Russia and Kazakhstan, a sharp rise in temperatures -- said by some to be cause by global climate change -- has exacerbated the situation, making this year's floods the worst in decades.

Officials in the region of Tyumen warned on April 11 that the Tobol and Ishim rivers were still gaining water, with their crests not expected to be reached until April 23-25, according to forecasts from Russia's meteorological agency.

Near the city of Orsk, which has been one of the hardest-hit urban areas after a nearby dam broke on three different occasions over the past week, at least five people have died.

Water has also been rising in the Siberian region of Tomsk, on the Tom River, and in Kurgan, on the Tobol River, local authorities said on April 11. Three villages in the Tomsk region were said to be cut off from the regional capital after the Tom broke its banks.

Evacuations also continued in Kazakhstan, where around 100,000 people have been forced from their homes.

The Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin will soon have a video call with the minister of emergencies and the governors of the flooded regions, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling the media that Putin was spending a "significant part" of his working day dealing with the floods.

In Kazakhstan's northern Aqtobe region, which borders Russia, the village of Bersiev has been almost completely submerged, with only 18 out of 236 houses still habitable.

Regional chief Askar Kazybaev told RFE/RL that drinking water should again be available to the villagers in Bersiev later on April 11 after the water pipes were disinfected with chlorine.

WATCH: Kazakh officials say nearly 100,000 people have now been evacuated due to flooding in the Central Asian country.

Discontent among locals with the authorities' handling of the floods has shown signs of boiling over, with local volunteer rescuer Abat Ensegenov voicing skepticism about Kazybaev's promises.

"How will the water be disinfected if the dead animals have not yet been collected? Disinfection has not started yet," Ensegenov told RFE/RL.

Signs of dissatisfaction were surfacing in the western Kazakh region of Atyrau as well, where residents of the Zhylyoi district, frustrated by the government's slow reaction to their predicament, staged a protest in the town of Qulsary on April 10, demanding financial compensation for their material losses.

"I don't know if I will be able to enter my house before autumn," Kuttybai Aiteshov said.

"Where will I shelter my children? If the house will be repaired, let them [the government] come do it. If not, let them provide housing. I can't fix the house on my pension."