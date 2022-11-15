News
School Attacker In Russia's Tatarstan Pleads Guilty
A man who is accused of killing nine people in an attack on a school in Russia's Tatarstan region last year has pleaded guilty to all charges. Ilnaz Galyaviyev said on November 15 that he did not need his two lawyers and demanded that all journalists be removed from the courtroom. A judge on Tatarstan's Supreme Court rejected Galyaviyev's demands. Galyaviyev attacked a school in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan, with explosives and a firearm on May 11, 2021, and seven eighth-graders and two teachers were killed. In July, a court-ordered psychiatric examination concluded Galyaviyev was mentally ill. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
All Of The Latest News
Russian Singer's Concert Canceled In Kazakhstan Over Her Support Of War In Ukraine
A concert by popular Russian singer Polina Gagarina has been cancelled in Kazakhstan following online protests over the singer's vocal support of Russia's war against Ukraine. Gagarina's concert was planned to take place in the city of Almaty on November 14. Ads for the concert disappeared from Gagarina's website and billboards in Kazakhstan just ahead of the event. Screenshots of correspondence by Gagarina's agents confirming that the concert in Almaty was canceled were posted online, though there was no official announcement of it. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Russian Memorial's Central Asia Chief Deported From Kyrgyzstan
Russian human rights defender Vitaly Ponomaryov has been deported to Russia from Kyrgyzstan after he was detained upon his arrival at the airport in Bishkek, rights activist Tolekan Ismailova told RFE/RL on November 15. Border Service officials told RFE/RL that the director of the Memorial Human Rights Center's Central Asian program was deported due to a 2017 decision by the Kyrgyz government to bar him from entering the country. They did not specify why Ponomaryov was barred from entering Kyrgyzstan. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Iranian Activist Ronaghi Sent Back To Prison After Hospital Treatment
Iranian hunger-striking activist Hossein Ronaghi has been transferred back to Tehran's notorious Evin prison after being moved to a hospital over health concerns. The Mizan news agency quoted "the opinion of doctors" at the hospital as stating there was an "improvement in the physical condition" of Ronaghi, prompting his discharge. Ronaghi was arrested during recent protests rocking the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into custody by morality police for the alleged improper wearing of a head scarf, or hijab. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Former Kazakh Officials Jailed On Corruption Charges
Several former officials from Kazakhstan's western Atyrau region have been handed prison terms on corruption charges. A court in Atyrau on November 15 sentenced the region's former deputy governor, Baqytgul Khamenova, and the ex-chief of the regional culture directorate, Aqylbek Rysqaliev, to seven years in prison each. The court ruled that the start of Khamenova's prison term will be delayed by three years because she has underage children. A local businessman, Omirtai Adamov, was sentenced to four years in prison in the high-profile case stemming from a bribe-taking scandal last year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Two RFE/RL Correspondents Released From Police Custody In Moscow
Two freelance correspondents working for RFE/RL's Russian Service who were detained on November 14 while interviewing people on the streets of Moscow have been released. Yury Lebedev and Yelizaveta Movchan were taken to a police station after a person whom the reporters wanted to interview called the police. Since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, police in Russia have repeatedly detained journalists, including those from RFE/RL, to prevent them from carrying out their work as reporters. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By AFP
U.S. Sinks Boat Carrying 'Explosive Materials' From Iran To Yemen
The U.S. Navy said on November 15 it had scuttled a boat transporting "explosive materials" from Iran to supply Huthi rebels in Yemen, with enough power to fuel a dozen ballistic rockets. The boat, which the U.S. Navy seized on November 8 in the Gulf of Oman, was sunk on November 13, the Bahrain-based U.S. Fifth Fleet said.
Most G20 Members Strongly Condemn War In Ukraine, Draft Declaration Says
A draft of a declaration by leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies says that "most" members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it was exacerbating fragilities in the global economy. The G20 members on November 15 also voiced deep concern over the challenges posed to global food security by escalating tensions, and called for the need for central-bank independence to ensure they keep up efforts to rein in soaring inflation, the draft showed. The 16-page document has yet to be adopted by G20 members. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
FIFA Chief Appeals For Russia-Ukraine Cease-Fire During World Cup
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has called on Russia and Ukraine to enter into a one-month cease-fire during the soccer World Cup in Qatar. Infantino told leaders at a Group of 20 summit in Indonesia that the World Cup provided a "unique platform" for peace and unity because the event will be watched by some 5 billion people on television. "So my plea with all of you is to stay on a temporary cease-fire for one month for the duration of the World Cup," he said at a lunch with G20 leaders on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. To read the original dpa story, click here.
Kazakh Protesters Demand Renaming Of Street In Almaty For People Killed In January Unrest
Activists with the opposition movement Oyan, Qazaqstan! (Wake Up, Kazakhstan!) held a rally on November 14 in Almaty during which they demanded the renaming of Nazarbaev Avenue to Kantar (January) Avenue in memory of those killed during anti-government protests in January that claimed at least 238 lives. The action lasted approximately 10-15 minutes. Five participants pasted signs with the inscription Kantar on the facade of one of the buildings on Nazarbaev Avenue, although police later took them down. One of the protesters, Asem Zhapisheva, said the participants opposed the avenue being named after a "bloody dictator" and if the authorities cannot rename the street Kantar, "we will do it ourselves." To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
'Now Is The Time' To End War, Zelenskiy Tells G20 As Fighting Rages In Eastern Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told world leaders that the time to end Russia's war in Ukraine is "now" and called for the extension of a grain-export deal due to expire shortly, as heavy fighting continues in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
"I am convinced that now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped," Zelenskiy said in a video address to the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali, Indonesia, on November 15.
"It will save thousands of lives," he said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Zelenskiy said Ukraine would not allow Russian troops to regroup after their withdrawal from the southern strategic city of Kherson, and said there would be more fighting until Ukraine reclaims control of all of its occupied territory.
The liberation of Kherson over the weekend was one of Ukraine's biggest successes in nearly nine months since the start of the Russian invasion.
Zelenskiy urged Moscow to withdraw all its forces from Ukraine and reaffirm Ukraine's territorial integrity, warning that Kyiv would not compromise its sovereignty, territory, or independence. He also called for all Ukrainian prisoners to be released.
Zelenskiy outlined several approaches to achieve peace, including ensuring nuclear and food safety, the ending of hostilities, and a prevention of escalation.
He blasted "the crazy threats of nuclear weapons that Russian officials resort to," referring to rhetoric employed repeatedly by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Zelenskiy thanked the "G19," pointedly excluding Russia, for making clear that "there cannot be any excuses for nuclear blackmail."
Putin has shunned the gathering and sent Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Bali in his place.
A deal struck in July between the United Nations and Russia that allows the export of Ukrainian grains and other food products from ports blocked by Russian warships is due to expire on November 19.
Zelenskiy said the deal, which according to the UN has allowed the export of 10 million tons of grain and other food, should be extended indefinitely.
"I believe our export grain initiative deserves an indefinite extension -- no matter when the war ends," Zelensky said.
"The right to food is a fundamental right of every person in the world," he said, proposing to expand the deal to more Ukrainian ports.
Zelenskiy accused Moscow of an "attempt to turn the cold into a weapon" by launching waves of air strikes against key infrastructure ahead of the coming winter.
He also spoke in favor of a U.S.-led push for a price cap on Russian oil exports "so that energy resources are no longer used as weapons."
The Ukrainian military reported early on November 15 that its forces repelled waves of Russian attacks on positions in the Donetsk region, including Bakhmut and Belohoryivka, and on Novoselivske in Luhansk.
According to Ukraine's General Staff, the Russian military is accommodating recently arrived reinforcements in abandoned private houses in Luhansk.
The General Staff had previously said that in Luhansk, occupying Russian forces plan to carry out a complete evacuation of the civilian population from three settlements.
The Russian Army is also trying to hold captured territories and continues to equip defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region, the military said.
In the parts of Kherson region recaptured by the Ukrainian Army over the past week, Russia has destroyed "all critical infrastructure," Zelenskiy said in his regular nightly address on November 14.
Zelenskiy said there is no electricity, no communication, and no television in Kherson, saying the withdrawing Russian troops destroyed everything intentionally.
Earlier on November 14, Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenerho said Russia had destroyed key energy infrastructure supplying the entire right bank of the Kherson region and a significant part of the Mykolayiv region.
"Most of the liberated Kherson region has been without electricity since November 6," Ukrenerho chief Volodymyr Kudrytskiy said. "We are doing our best to supply people with electricity as soon as possible."
Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy said he spoke with U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on November 14 and told him that the Ukrainian military will not accept any negotiations, agreements, or compromise decisions regarding the end of the war.
"I assured that we will fight as long as we have the strength. Our goal is to liberate all Ukrainian land from Russian occupation," Zaluzhniy said on Facebook. "There is only one condition for the negotiations: Russia must leave all captured territories."
The White House announced separately that CIA Director Bill Burns met in Ankara, Turkey, with Russian intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).
Burns underscored the consequences if Russia were to deploy a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, according to a White House spokesperson.
The Kremlin confirmed a U.S.-Russia meeting had taken place in Ankara but declined to give details.
Russian officials have alarmed Western governments by raising the potential use of tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and BBC
North Macedonia, Albania Agree To Continue Cooperation On Path To EU Membership
The prime ministers of North Macedonia and Albania have expressed a strong commitment toward continuing cooperation as both countries work to join the European Union. Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama pledged during a meeting in Skopje on November 14 that their countries must not deviate from the European path, signed a memorandum committing to energy and infrastructure projects, and agreed on the return of icons stolen from North Macedonia. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
WADA Seeks Ruling That Could Strip Three Gold Medals From Russian Figure Skater
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is seeking a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on an anti-doping case against Russian figure skater Kamila Valiyeva. WADA says Valiyeva should be found guilty and disqualified for four years dating back to December 25, 2021, the date she tested positive for a banned drug. Valiyeva helped Russia win the team event at the 2022 Winter Games before it was revealed she had failed the test. She stands to lose that gold medal and two others won in international competitions if the CAS rules in favor of WADA's appeal. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iran Summons German Ambassador Over Comments On Protests
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned Germany's ambassador, Hans-Udo Muzel, accusing Berlin of interfering in the Islamic republic's internal affairs. "Some European countries, contrary to their international commitments in fighting terrorism, have become sponsors of terrorist groups," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said in comments reported by the semiofficial Fars news agency. On Twitter, the Iranian foreign minister also slammed the "interventionist" positions of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. To read the original story on Deutsche Welle, click here.
No Push For Iran Nuclear Talks, U.S. Envoy Says, Due To Protests, Drone Sales
Iran's crackdown on protesters and the sale of drones to Russia have turned Washington's focus away from reviving a nuclear deal, which Tehran has so far rejected, the U.S. special envoy for Iran said on November 14. Speaking to reporters in Paris, Robert Malley insisted that the United States would leave the door open to resume diplomacy "when and if" the time came, but for now Washington would continue a policy of sanctions and pressure. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
UN General Assembly Calls For Russian Reparations To Ukraine
The UN General Assembly has approved a nonbinding resolution recognizing that Russia must be responsible for making reparations to Ukraine. The resolution, supported by 94 of the assembly's 193 members, said Russia "must bear the legal consequences of all of its internationally wrongful acts, including making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts." The resolution recommends creation of an international register to record evidence and claims against Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the resolution "important" and said negotiations continue on a second resolution to create a special tribunal on the crimes of Russian aggression. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
EU Piles Pressure On Iran's Leaders With More Sanctions
Iran's clerical rulers are facing mounting international pressure over their crackdown on protests, with the European Union imposing additional sanctions on the Islamic republic and France's president characterizing the unrest as a revolution. The nationwide protests, ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in morality police custody on September 16 after her arrest for "inappropriate attire," have turned into a legitimacy crisis for the clerical establishment that took power over four decades ago. "Something unprecedented is happening," France's Emmanuel Macron told France Inter radio on November 14. "The grandchildren of the revolution are carrying out a revolution and are devouring it." To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
U.S. Puts Sanctions On Network It Says Helps Supply Russia With Weapons Tech
The United States has imposed sanctions on a network of entities and individuals that it says are involved in supplying Russia with military technology to use in its war against Ukraine.
The Treasury said in a statement on November 14 that the sanctions targeted a "transnational network procuring technology that supports the Russian military-industrial complex."
In addition, it also designated a global network of financial facilitators, enablers, and others associated with two key Kremlin-linked elites whose fortunes are intertwined with the West. In all, the actions designated 14 individuals and 28 entities, and identified eight aircraft as blocked property.
Washington has targeted sanctions at major military industrial firms in Russia and made moves to cut off exports of U.S.-made components and U.S. technologies that have been used in some of Russia's military hardware.
This has pushed the Kremlin to seek other military suppliers such as Iran, which has supplied Moscow with drones that are said to be part of Russia's barrage of air attacks on cities across Ukraine in recent weeks.
"The United States will continue to expose and disrupt the Kremlin's military supply chains and deny Russia the equipment and technology it needs to wage its illegal war against Ukraine," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.
"Today's actions demonstrate Treasury's steadfast commitment to targeting people around the world aiding [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war effort and the crony elites who bankroll his regime. Together with our broad coalition of partners, we will continue to use our sanctions and export controls to weaken Russia's military on the battlefield and cut into the revenue Putin is using to fund his brutal invasion."
Milandr, a Russian microelectronics company that the United States says is part of Moscow's military research and development structure, was placed on the list, as well as three entities tied to the company and several company executives.
The sanctions also targeted the family of billionaire oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, who was already placed on the list in September, and a network of people around businesses he is linked to.
Kerimov, a trained economist who made a career investing in distressed companies in Russia, is considered to have close ties with Putin.
In May, Fiji seized a $300 million yacht he owns at the request of the United States. It is now impounded in San Diego, California.
The sanctions target Kerimov's wife, children, and a nephew, four French real estate firms controlled by one of his daughters, and several Swiss nationals linked to Kerimov's companies.
Among them is Swiss national Alexander-Walter Studhalter, who was placed under sanctions along with Russian businessman Murat Aliyev for their involvement in more than a dozen companies in Kerimov's financial network, according to the Treasury Department.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described Studhalter as "a key player in Kerimov's financial network." Blinken said he was designated along with eight Studhalter-linked entities across five European countries and two of Kerimov's adult sons who hold leadership positions in their father's companies.
In addition, the Treasury Department placed a block on eight small jet aircraft it said were luxury planes used by Kerimov's family, leaving them potentially vulnerable to seizure.
The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets belonging to the foundation and generally bars Americans from dealing with it. Those dealing in certain transactions with the foundation also risk sanctions.
In response to Moscow's unprovoked war against Ukraine, the United States will continue to disrupt Russia's military supply chains and impose high costs on President Putin's enablers, it said, as well as all those who support Russia's brutality against its neighbor.
Russia Hits Another 100 Canadians With Sanctions, Including Jim Carrey, Margaret Atwood
The Russian Foreign Ministry says it has imposed sanctions against 100 more Canadian nationals -- including Hollywood star Jim Carrey and acclaimed writer Margaret Atwood -- in response to sanctions imposed on Russian citizens by Canada's "Russophobic government." The newly added Canadian citizens on the sanctions list include current and former Canadian officials, representatives of educational institutions, and entertainment figures Carrey, Atwood, writer and filmmaker David Bezmozgis, and actress Kathryne Winnick. There are now 1,005 Canadian citizens and companies on Russia's sanction list.
Noted Russian Rights Defender Detained In Kyrgyzstan
A well-known Russian human rights defender, Vitaly Ponomaryov, has been detained upon his arrival at the main airport in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek. The chairwoman of the One World Kyrgyzstan human rights group, Tolekan Ismailova, told RFE/RL that the director of the Memorial Human Rights Center's Central Asian program was detained on November 14 due to a 2017 decision by the Kyrgyz government to bar him from entering the country. The ban was extended in 2020. Kyrgyz officials have yet to comment on the situation. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kyrgyz service, click here.
- By AP
Germany, Poland Take Over Gas Firms Tied To Russia
Germany and Poland have announced separate takeovers of natural-gas companies that had links to Russian energy giant Gazprom. Germany said it was nationalizing the former German subsidiary of Gazprom months after it was put under the control of a government agency. Poland's government said it had taken "temporary compulsory management' of Gazprom's 48 percent stake in Europolgaz, which owns the Polish section of the Yamal gas pipeline. It said the takeover was needed for the country's energy security and to ensure smooth decision-making in a company vital for gas flows. In September, Poland imposed sanctions on Gazprom and said its assets would be frozen after previously placing sanctions on 50 Russian oligarchs and companies in April, including Gazprom, in a move to increase pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Biden Hails Retaking Of Kherson As CIA Chief Warns Russian Counterpart On Nuclear Threat
U.S. President Joe Biden has hailed Ukraine's retaking of the city of Kherson as a "significant victory," raising confidence that Moscow will not occupy its neighbor as intended when it invaded in late February.
The liberation of Kherson over the weekend was one of Ukraine's biggest successes in nearly nine months since the start of the Russian invasion.
Biden commented on the development during a press conference after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali, Indonesia.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"I can do nothing but applaud the courage, determination, and capacity of the Ukrainian people," he said. "I think you are going to see things slow down a bit because of the winter months.... I think it remains to be seen exactly what the outcome will be."
Biden also raised Russia's "irresponsible threats of nuclear use," according to a White House readout on the meeting.
"President Biden and President Xi reiterated their agreement that a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine," the statement said.
Separately, CIA Director Bill Burns met in Ankara, Turkey, on November 14 with Russian intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).
Burns underscored the consequences if Russia were to deploy a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, according to a White House National Security Council official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
"He is not conducting negotiations of any kind. He is not discussing settlement of the war in Ukraine," the White House official said. "He is conveying a message on the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, and the risks of escalation to strategic stability."
Russian officials have alarmed Western governments by raising the potential use of tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in Ukraine.
The official quoted said there had been no change in the U.S. intelligence assessment and declined to offer further detail on timing of the decision to send Burns to meet with Naryshkin.
The Burns-Naryshkin meeting was the highest-ranking face-to-face engagement between U.S. and Russian officials since before Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion.
Burns was also expected to raise the cases of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, two Americans detained in Russia. Washington has pressed Moscow to release the two in a prisoner exchange.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on November 14 that he could neither confirm nor deny reports of U.S.-Russia talks in Turkey.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Zambian Convicted On Drugs Charges In Russia Killed In Ukraine
A 23-year-old Zambian national, Nathan Nyirenda, who was serving a prison term in Russia on drug charges, was killed in the war in Ukraine in September. Zambian Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo on November 14 said his country had requested an explanation from the Russian government on why Nyirenda, who before his conviction in 2020 studied at a Moscow university, had been fighting in the war. Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Vagner Group, a shadowy Russian military company, has openly said he is recruiting inmates across Russia for the war in Ukraine. To read the original story from ZNBC, click here.
Russian Foreign Minister Appears In Video After Reports Of Hospital Visit In Bali
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the highest-ranking Russian official attending the G20 summit in Indonesia, has appeared in a video wearing shorts and a T-shirt to prove he is healthy after media reports said he had been hospitalized upon arriving in Bali for the gathering.
In response to the November 14 reports, which quoted multiple political and hospital officials as saying Lavrov was taken to the hospital "for a health checkup," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova posted a video of Lavrov to prove he was not ill.
While calling the reports "the highest level of fake," she also did not comment on whether the 72-year-old minister had been to the hospital as reported.
"They've been writing about our president for 10 years that he's fallen ill. It's a game that is not new in politics,"
Lavrov says in the video, where he can be seen sitting at a small table
AP quoted Bali Governor I Wayan Koster as saying Lavrov was taken to Sanglah Hospital, the island's biggest, and left after a brief checkup and that "his health is in good condition."
Reuters and AFP also quoted officials as confirming Lavrov had visited the hospital.
Lavrov is leading the Russian delegation after President Vladimir Putin confirmed last week he would not attend amid warnings by some countries that he should not be allowed at the meeting because of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's war against Ukraine is expected to be among the issues discussed at the two-day G20 meeting, which brings together officials from countries representing more than 80 percent of the world's economic production.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jingpin are participating in the summit and met earlier on November 14.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Moscow Police Detain Two RFE/RL Freelance Correspondents During Interviews
Moscow police have detained two freelance correspondents working for RFE/RL's Russian Service on November 13 while they were interviewing people on the streets of the country's capital. Law enforcement officers took Yury Lebedev and Yelizaveta Movchan to a police station for "an identity check." A lawyer is en route to visit Lebedev and Movchan. Since Moscow launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, police in Russia have repeatedly detained journalists, including those from RFE/RL, to prevent them from carrying out their work as reporters. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Telegram Channel With Vagner Group Ties Shows Apparent Sledgehammer Killing Of Alleged Defector To Ukrainian Side2
Russia Hits Another 100 Canadians With Sanctions, Including Jim Carrey, Margaret Atwood3
Wider Europe Briefing: Could Bulgaria and Romania Follow Croatia Into Schengen? And The Dilemma Of Free Roaming For Ukraine4
Ukrainian Tanks Take On Inexperienced Russian Conscripts In The Kharkiv Region5
As Winter Hits Ukraine, What's Next For The War After Kherson?6
U.S.-Based ISW Says Kherson Retreat Spurring 'Ideological Fracture' In Putin's Russia7
Donetsk Battles Are 'Hell,' Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says As Kherson Mops Up8
Taking The Night Train Across War-Torn Ukraine9
Ukrainian Officials Begin 'Stabilization' Process In Kherson As Police, National Radio, TV Return10
Zelenskiy Says Kherson Critical Infrastructure Destroyed Intentionally By Withdrawing Russian Forces
Subscribe