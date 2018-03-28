Russia Mourns Victims Of Siberian Mall Fire

KEMEROVO, Russia -- Russia is holding a national day of mourning for the victims of a fire at a busy shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, as the first funeral ceremonies began for some of those killed in the blaze are set to be held.

Deputy Emergency Situations Minister Vladlen Aksyonov told reporters on March 28 that no more reports of missing persons had been received, thus appearing to confirm that the final toll of the fire is 64 people dead, many of them children.

"No one is missing. We have no information about any families unaware of the whereabouts of their members," Aksyonov said. "The death of 64 visitors of the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping mall has been confirmed."

Authorities also said the number of people injured in the blaze rose overnight to 76, of whom 25 are hospitalized. Of the 27 dead who have been identified, at least 13 were children, authorities said. They said identification of other victims may require DNA and could take two weeks.

The day of mourning comes after thousands of angry demonstrators protested in the center of Kemerovo on March 27 demanding a full probe into the March 25 fire, and calling for the ouster of the regional governor and a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

The crowd swelled from a few hundred people to several thousand filling a central square in Kemerovo, a city of more than half a million people located some 3,600 kilometers east of Moscow, where Putin traveled early on March 27 and promised to punish the guilty in his first public comments on the disaster.

Rallies in solidarity for the victims of the mall blaze were held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other Russian cities later in the day. In the Russian capital, people laid flowers on Pushkin Square at the statue of the famous Russian poet.

Protesters in Kemerovo held signs with slogans such as "Corruption kills!" and "Resign!" and "Tell the truth!" while others questioned the official death toll in the fire, which struck while families were spending Sunday afternoon at the mall -- watching films, shopping, or playing games in an entertainment area that filled with smoke in seconds after the fire broke out.

Putin's 18 years in power as president or prime minister have been marked by deadly disasters that are frequently blamed on corruption and carelessness.

Critics say that while Putin has taken numerous steps to strengthen the Kremlin's grip on Russia, he has been unable to establish the kind of control that could curb the graft and negligence that can lead to accidents or increase their human toll.

Investigators have said that at the mall in Kemerovo, fire exits were blocked, the public address system had been shut off by a guard, and the fire alarm system was out of service.

Meeting later with a group of local residents that included relatives of the fire's victims, Putin said: "Have no doubt: All those who are guilty will be punished."

He said that 100 investigators were on the scene, led by federal Investigative Committee chief Aleksandr Bastrykin.

