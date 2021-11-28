Rescue Workers Continue Recovering Bodies From Russian Coal-Mine Disaster

The bodies of five coal miners who were killed when an explosion ripped through a mine in the Siberian region of Kemerovo on November 25 have been recovered and brought to the surface, local officials reported.

The regional government's office posted on November 28 that one team of rescue workers was still in the mine, pumping out water and stabilizing carbon monoxide levels.

The bodies were reportedly found at a depth of 365 meters and rescuers had to travel 4.6 kilometers to reach them.

In all, 51 people, including five rescue workers, were killed in the disaster. Sixty people were injured and hospitalized, while a total of 239 miners were successfully evacuated.

Two criminal cases into allegations of safety violations and criminal neglect have been opened and five people -- the mine director, his deputy, the immediate site supervisor, and two state safety inspectors -- have been arrested and charged.

The Listvyazhnaya coal mine, which opened in 2003, is part of SDS-Ugol, one of Russia's largest mining companies.