Crash Site Believed To Be Missing Plane Found In Russia's Far East

Authorities in Russia's Far East say they have found what they believe is the crash site of an aircraft that disappeared from radar in the Khabarovsk region on September 22.



The directorate of the Khabarovsk region joint natural reserve and national park said on September 23 that the site was discovered near the settlement of Korfovsky, according to TASS.



Fragments of the missing An-26 plane were found earlier near the site, according to a source quoted by the Russian news agency.



The plane was on a technical flight with a crew of six people when it disappeared. The fate of the crew is unknown, according to the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.



Communication was lost with the Antonov aircraft while it was flying "38 kilometers from the Khabarovsk city airport, presumably in the area of the Khekhtsir Nature Reserve, the ministry said on September 22.



The initial search was complicated by darkness and unfavorable weather conditions, the ministry said.



The An-26 is a civilian and military transport plane equipped with two turboprop engines designed and produced in the Soviet Union from 1969 to 1986.

