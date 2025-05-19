Accessibility links

Russia Labels Amnesty International 'Undesirable Organization' As Civil Society Crackdown Continues

Amnesty International was designated an "undesirable organization" by Russia on May 19.

Russia has labeled Amnesty International an "undesirable organization," effectively outlawing the global human rights group and making it punishable under Russian law to have any association with it.

Russia's Prosecutor General said in a statement on May 19 the move was taken because Amnesty "is the center of preparation of global Russophobic projects."

There was no immediate comment from Amnesty International, which was awarded the 1977 Nobel Peace Prize for its "defense of human dignity against torture" and the United Nations Prize in the Field of Human Rights in 1978.

The Prosecutor General also accused Amnesty of "doing everything possible" to help intensify military confrontation, including justifying "the crimes of Ukrainian neo-Nazis."

The Kremlin has repeatedly and falsely claimed Ukraine is run by "radical nationalist" and neo-Nazi groups and uses that as one of the justifications for launching its full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.

The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in 2015, is a Kremlin-backed regulation on organizations that receive funding from foreign sources.

Russia claims organizations on the list are a threat to the country's national security. However, experts say it is just an attempt by Russian authorities to snuff out any voices that don't align with the Kremlin's views.

Dozens of media outlets, organizations engaged in political, cultural, and educational activities, support for democratic institutions, as well as religious organizations have been put on the list in recent years.

In January 2024, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty was placed on the list.

Russian citizens face up to five years in prison for cooperating with "undesirable" organizations or aiding in their financing within Russia.

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

