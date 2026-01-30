Russia Strikes Ukraine After Trump Says Putin Agreed To Week-Long Halt

Russia launched a ballistic missile and more than 100 drones at Ukraine overnight, none of which hit Kyiv, after US President Donald Trump's statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to pause air strikes on the capital and other "various towns" until February 1.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported on January 30 that Russian launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 111 attack drones at Ukraine, including the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhya.

The overnight attacks came after Trump said he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt strikes on Kyiv after weeks of pummeling Ukrainian energy sites that left tens of thousands of civilians without electricity and heating amid freezing cold temperatures that are forecast to dip to as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

"They've never experienced cold like that. And I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and the various towns for a week. And he agreed to do that," Trump said during a cabinet meeting at the White House on January 29.

Kremlin Confirmation

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on January 30 that Trump "did indeed make a personal request to President Putin to refrain from striking Kyiv for a week until February 1 in order to create favorable conditions for [peace]negotiations."

But he did not mention energy sites in particular, nor the situation with civilians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country would agree to stop targeting Russian energy facilities if the Kremlin agreed to the same.

"If Russia does not strike our energy infrastructure -- generation facilities or any other energy assets -- we will not strike theirs," Zelenskyy said.

He added that the issue was discussed during three-way talks on ending the four-year war, which included US negotiators and were hosted by the United Arab Emirates last weekend.

US-Mediated Peace Talks

Zelenskyy stated the date and location of the next US-mediated talks between Ukraine and Russia on ending the war may change.

The follow-up round was originally scheduled for February 1 in Abu Dhabi, but Zelenskyy said he does not know when the next meeting will take place.

"It is very important for us that everyone we agreed with be present at the meeting, because everyone is expecting feedback," he told reporters, according to remarks released by his office on January 30.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump's top negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who attended the previous round of talks, would not take part in the upcoming meeting.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service warned that Ukraine could face a sharp temperature drop to as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius from February 1–3.

With extreme cold weather in January, millions of Ukrainians are enduring a harsh winter amid unprecedented energy blackouts caused by Russian air attacks that have severely damaged heating and electricity infrastructure across the country.

In the capital, Kyiv, 378 high-rise buildings remain without heat, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported on the morning of January 30.

The Russian Defense Ministry says it is targeting energy infrastructure used by Ukraine's military, while data show strikes on Ukraine's energy and gas systems intensified in early fall 2025, disrupting supplies during the heating season.

With reporting from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AFP, and Reuters