Russia's Foreign Minister To Visit China On April 8-9

Three civilians were killed in a Russian assault on the frontline town of Hulyaypole in the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region on the morning of April 7, local authorities said, as Russia continues to target Ukrainian cities and villages with air strikes and artillery fire.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

"Two men and a woman died under the rubble of their own house, which was hit by a Russian shell," local Governor Ivan Fedorov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Fedorov said another person was wounded when Russian forces shelled the town with a Grad multiple-rocket launcher.

Russia fired 17 Shahed drones and 10 missiles, and carried out 88 air strikes overnight, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said on April 7, adding that Ukrainian defense forces destroyed all 17 of the drones.

The drones were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions.

"At night the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again, using 17 attack drones. The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed all of them," the General Staff said on it daily update on Facebook. It said the drones were launched from the Russian-occupied Crimea and Luhansk regions.

More than 100 Ukrainian villages came under Russian artillery fire in the Chernihiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Luhansk, Mykolayiv, and Zaporizhzhya regions, according to the General Staff.

The military also said that 57 combat clashes had taken place between Ukrainian troops and the invading Russian forces over the past day.

Ukraine repelled 26 Russian attacks in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and also launched attacks on Russian positions in 14 areas, inflicting "losses in manpower and equipment," it said.

According to the daily bulletin, Russian forces had suffered 820 casualties and also lost 17 tanks, 54 armored vehicles, and 54 artillery systems over the past day. The claims cannot be independently verified.

The latest attacks come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the situation at the front as "difficult, but stabilized," with the vast majority of the hostilities taking place in the east of the country.