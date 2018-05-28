Leaders Of Two Russian Far East Regions Resign

The head of Russia's Far Eastern Sakha Republic has announced his resignation.

Yegor Borisov said on May 28 on Instagram that he was resigning "at his own request" and that he tendered his resignation because "staff rotation should take place at any level."

Borisov, 63, said the region "needs a new leader" following Russian President Vladimir Putin's reelection to a new six-year term in March.

Borisov -- an ethnic Yakut -- was elected head of the Sakha Republic (formerly Yakutia) in 2014. His term was due to expire in 2019.

Putin was reelected by a landslide on March 18 in a vote that he has called a demonstration of public trust but critics say was marred by fraud and what international observers said was the lack of a genuine choice.

Observers have said the Kremlin was dissatisfied with Borisov, including because of the relatively low number of votes received by Putin in the Sakha region.

The sparsely populated Sakha is the largest of Russia's 85 federal subjects and is rich in diamonds and other natural resources.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin press service said on May 28 that Putin had accepted the resignation of Magadan Oblast Governor Vladimir Pechyony. It added that Sergei Nosov would be acting governor of the Far East region until a permanent replacement is found.

With reporting by Interfax