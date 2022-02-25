Russian Rights Defender Fined Over Calling For Protests Against War In Ukraine

Kyiv braced for an imminent Russian assault on February 25 as the invading forces reached the outskirts of Kyiv and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry told residents to make Molotov cocktail petrol bombs to help the army “neutralize" the Russian attackers.

On the diplomatic front, sources quoted by multiple media outlets said that the European Union was preparing personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, that would include a freeze on their assets abroad.



Kyiv was earlier targeted by Russian missiles as U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts prepared to hold an extraordinary summit to reassure member countries on the alliance’s eastern flank that their security is guaranteed as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its second day.

Ahead of the virtual meeting, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the West to do more to help his country, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.

In Moscow, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia was ready for talks if Ukraine's military surrendered, as he insisted that invading forces were looking to free the country from "oppression."

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to Belarus's capital for talks with Ukraine.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian leader was "ready" to send a high-level delegation "for talks with a Ukrainian delegation" to Minsk, the host city for previous peace talks and agreements in 2014 and 2015.

There was no immediate reaction from Ukrainian officials.

Gunfire was reported close to the government district in Kyiv, and Zelenskiy said Russian forces were targeting civilian areas as they advanced with troops and tanks from three sides.

There were reports of ongoing clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops in the northern Obolon district of the capital.

Ukrainian troops, meanwhile, moved into Kyiv with heavy military equipment to defend the capital.

"The city is in defense mode," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, according to the UNIAN news agency. Gunfire and explosions in some areas meant Russian "saboteurs" were being taken out, he said.

Russian forces are approaching Kyiv from the north and northeast, Ukraine's army said on February 25 amid rising fears over the fate of the capital.

The Russians are trying to "bypass" the northern city of Chernihiv -- where they were "rebuffed" -- to attack Kyiv, the Ukrainian Army said on Facebook.

They were also advancing on Kyiv from the eastern city of Konotop, which is under Russian control, Kyiv's army said.

"They say that civilian objects are not a target for them. But this is another lie of theirs. In reality, they do not distinguish between areas in which they operate," Zelenskiy said in a video address early on February 25.

"Ukrainians are demonstrating heroism," he said, adding that "all our forces are doing everything possible" to protect people.

The Ukrainian leader said that his country was facing Russia’s attacks “alone.”

“This morning we are defending our state alone. Like yesterday, the world’s most powerful forces are watching from afar. Did yesterday’s sanctions convince Russia? We hear in our sky and see on our earth that this was not enough,” he said.

Zelenskiy said 137 civilians and military personnel had been killed in the Russian attacks so far.

He called them “heroes” in a video address released early on February 25 in which he also says more than 300 people were injured in less than 24 hours of fighting.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry later on February 25 said that more than 1,000 Russian servicemen had been killed so far in the Ukrainian conflict.

"Russia has not suffered so many casualties during the fighting in any of its armed conflicts since its inception," the ministry said in a statement.

"Russian mothers send their sons to certain death, because the Ukrainian armed forces hold the lines and will defend their country against the occupiers," the statement read.

The Russian Defense Ministry, on the other hand, has said there have been no casualties. Neither claim could be independently verified.

Explosions resounded in Kyiv early on February 25 as air sirens went off over the city of 3 million people, where some were sheltering in underground subway stations.

The Ukrainian military reported significant fighting in the area of Ivankiv, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of Kyiv.

“The hardest day will be today. The enemy’s plan is to break through with tank columns from the side of Ivankiv and Chernihiv to Kyiv,” Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said on Telegram.

Zelenskiy said he understood Russian troops were coming for him but vowed to stay in Kyiv.

“[The] enemy has marked me down as the number one target," Zelenskiy said in a video message. "My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state."

"I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine,” he said.

“They’re killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It’s foul and will never be forgiven,” Zelenskiy said.

The president said all border guards on the Ukrainian Black Sea island of Zmiinyi (Snake) in the Odesa region were killed. All of them will be posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, he said.

Ukraine’s border guard service earlier in the day reported that the island was taken by Russian forces.

Russia began its invasion before dawn on February 24, unleashing air strikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from multiple directions. The deputy defense minister reported heavy Russian shelling in the eastern Donetsk region.

Ukrainian officials said that during the first days of hostilities they had lost control of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, scene of the world's worst nuclear disaster.

Heavy fighting also took place in the regions of Sumy and Kharkiv in the northeast and Kherson and Odesa, Ukraine's most important seaport, in the south.

Speaking on February 25, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Russia intends to take the whole of Ukraine but the Russian Army failed to deliver on the first day of its invasion.

For his part, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accused Russia's President Vladimir Putin of trying to destroy Ukraine's statehood, warning that the "security" of its president was at risk.

Meanwhile, Putin told his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in a call on February 25 that Russia is willing to hold high level talks with Ukraine, China's Foreign Ministry said.

China has refused to call Russia's action in Ukraine an "invasion" or criticize Moscow despite intensifying assaults from Russia's military.

The EU said on February 25 that Putin was looking to destroy Ukraine and that his actions were comparable to those of the Nazis in World War II.

"He is talking about de-Nazifying Ukraine, but he behaves like Nazis. So this is all in his head," EU spokesman Peter Stano told reporters in Brussels.