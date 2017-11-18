Russian Pensioner Hits Country's Biggest Lottery Jackpot Ever
Russia's state-run lottery company Stoloto says a pensioner has won more than half a billion rubles ($8.5 million), the country’s largest-ever jackpot.
Natalia Vlassova, a 63-year-old retiree from the region of Voronezh, bought her ticket from a local post office but waited a week until her granddaughter checked the numbers and found it was a jackpot winner, the lottery company said in a statement on its website late on November 17.
Vlassova said in a video post on the website that she will give some of her winnings to charity.
The average pensioner in Russia receives about 14,000 rubles a month.
