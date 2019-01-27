Russia Marks 75th Anniversary Of End Of Leningrad Siege

Russia’s second-largest city is marking the 75th anniversary of the lifting of Nazi Germany’s devastating Siege of Leningrad during World War II in which hundreds of thousands of civilians perished.

President Vladimir Putin is scheduled on January 27 to attend the activities in the city, now known as St. Petersburg, including a military parade in Palace Square that will spotlight the Iskander-M missile system.

The high-precision Iskander has a range of up to 500 kilometers, allowing it to target facilities in several NATO member states. It can be fitted with a conventional or a nuclear warhead, and its deployment has angered European NATO members.

State media reported that the parade will also feature the advanced S-400 missile system, other equipment, and some 2,500 military personnel.

The Kremlin said Putin “will lay flowers at the Landmark Stone memorial in the Leningrad Region and the Motherland monument at Piskaryovskoye Memorial Cemetery."

The siege of Leningrad lasted 872 days from September 1941 until January 27, 1943. It is estimated that 1.2 million civilians died during the blockade, most of starvation or exposure.

Although the estimates very, experts believe the Soviet Union suffered up to 27 million deaths during World War II.

