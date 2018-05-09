Russia Marks End Of World War II With Military Parade On Red Square

Russia is commemorating the 73rd anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany with a major military parade in Moscow.

Among the foreign dignitaries expected to view the May 9 parade on Red Square is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

His visit to the Russian capital comes after the U.S. decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

Netanyahu has been a critic of the deal, while Russian President Vladimir Putin supports it, along with other European powers.

The Victory Day parade in Red Square -- which features tanks and missile launchers as well as a flyover by military aircraft -- is to be broadcast nationally.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, some 13,000 people, 159 pieces of military hardware, and 75 aircraft will take part in the parade this year.

Victory Day celebrations will also be held in several other former Soviet republics. But with feelings of unity with Moscow inspired by the memory of the war fading -- and many of Russia's neighbors wary of its intentions following its interference in Ukraine -- the way the war's end is marked differs from country to country.