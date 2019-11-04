Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Russia Marks National Unity Day

People gather at the Military Glory of the Pacific Fleet memorial to mark National Unity Day in the eastern city of Vladivostok on November 4.

Most Russians have a day off on November 4 as the country marks National Unity Day, which calls for tolerance between ethnic and religious groups.

The general population will enjoy a day of leisure, with schools and most businesses closed for the day.

In the past, nationalist and monarchist groups have held demonstrations on the holiday.

A poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), published on October 31, found that one in three Russians (37 percent) believe that there is people's unity in Russia, while more than half of respondents (54 percent) disagree.

Russian President Vladimir Putin established the holiday in 2005 to celebrate a Russian victory over Polish forces in 1612.

It replaced Soviet-era commemorations of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, which were officially held on November 7.

Putin has used the holiday to promote patriotism and seek to consolidate society and strengthen the Kremlin's grip on a vast, diverse country.

But celebrations in recent years have been marred by anti-government rallies and scuffles between protesters and riot police.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG