Russia Marks National Unity Day

Most Russians have a day off on November 4 as the country marks National Unity Day, which calls for tolerance between ethnic and religious groups.

The general population will enjoy a day of leisure, with schools and most businesses closed for the day.

In the past, nationalist and monarchist groups have held demonstrations on the holiday.

A poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), published on October 31, found that one in three Russians (37 percent) believe that there is people's unity in Russia, while more than half of respondents (54 percent) disagree.

Russian President Vladimir Putin established the holiday in 2005 to celebrate a Russian victory over Polish forces in 1612.

It replaced Soviet-era commemorations of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, which were officially held on November 7.

Putin has used the holiday to promote patriotism and seek to consolidate society and strengthen the Kremlin's grip on a vast, diverse country.

But celebrations in recent years have been marred by anti-government rallies and scuffles between protesters and riot police.