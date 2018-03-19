Russian armed forces have launched large-scale military exercises in southern parts of the country, including the Russian-occupied regions in Georgia and the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

The exercises began on March 19, the day after Russia held its presidential election, which incumbent President Vladimir Putin won in a landslide.

News agencies said around 8,000 troops were taking part in the drills, along with multiple rocket launchers, artillery systems, and other weaponry.

Since seizing the Black Sea peninsula in March 2014, Russia has moved to bolster its military presence in Crimea, and held multiple joint exercises with the Southern Military District.

Russian forces also maintain a presence in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which were seized from Georgia after a short war in 2008.

With reporting by Interfax