Putin Signs 'Harsh' Law Allowing Long Prison Terms For 'False News' About Army

Ukrainian officials have put on hold civilian evacuation plans in two besieged cities after reporting firing by Russian troops despite a Moscow claim to have ordered cease-fires around Mariupol and Volnovakha based on mutual agreement to allow humanitarian corridors.

Officials in the strategic southern city of Mariupol announced via social media that "due to the fact that the Russian side does not adhere to the cease-fire and has continued shelling both of Mariupol itself and its environs and for security reasons, the evacuation of the civilian population has been postponed."

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych echoed that accusation in a televised appearance.

Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv is fighting and the West is reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.

"For security reasons, the evacuation is therefore postponed," Mariupol city authorities said via Telegram. They said talks were continuing with Russia on how to "ensure a safe humanitarian corridor."

"We ask all residents of Mariupol to return to their places of refuge," they said.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement that Russia had "violated the agreement" and despite the mediation of the Red Cross "is shelling the city of Volnovakha."

Vereshchuk cited ongoing attacks with "heavy weaponry" and called on the Russian side to "cease shelling, restore the cease-fire, and allow the formation of columns of the humanitarian corridor so that children, women, and the elderly can leave the settlements."

She also urged Russia to provide an opportunity for humanitarian supplies including "medicine, insulin, and so on, as well as food" from the cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhya.

It was not clear that Russian bombardments stopped at any point.

Hours earlier, Russia's Defense Ministry said it had ordered at least a partial cease-fire in the besieged Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha to allow humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave.

The ministry added that its 10-day-old offensive around the rest of the country was continuing in Ukraine, where international bodies are already investigating accusations of war crimes and other offenses against civilians.

A senior Ukrainian government adviser had suggested more agreements would follow to let civilians evacuate other areas. "There will definitely be more agreements like this for all other territories," Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said.

The Ukrainian government said the plan was to evacuate around 200,000 people from Mariupol and 15,000 from the much smaller Volnovakha.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, and thousands of people have been killed and more than 1.2 million war refugees have fled the country.

Belarus allowed thousands of Russian troops to stage the invasion from near its border with northern Ukraine, prompting further sanctions against the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka atop punitive measures already levied since a crackdown on a flawed presidential election in 2020.

On March 5, Russian media said the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministers had discussed setting up humanitarian corridors for "foreigners" leaving Ukraine. Details were unclear.

Mariupol is a strategically important city of more than 400,000 people on the Sea of Azov where water and power have been cut off for days.

The mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko, appeared to say via Telegram that the break would "give an opportunity to begin the restoration of critical infrastructure -- electricity, water, and mobile communications. It will also be possible to provide Mariupol with essential food and medicine."

"We are simply being destroyed," Boychenko said.

Volnovakha is a town of around 20,000 people that lies close to the former "line of contact" between Moscow-backed separatists and Ukrainian-controlled territory in the eight-year war that began shortly after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Ukrainian and international accusations of possible war crimes and the targeting of civilians have mounted in recent days as images of blown-up Ukrainian apartment buildings and other residential areas have spread and local officials have warned of cutoffs of electricity and water.

Shelling was continuing on March 5 in and around the capital, Kyiv, home to nearly 3 million people before the full-scale Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian military has warned that invading Russian forces are fighting to surround Kyiv and the besieged second city of Kharkiv in the east, as Western diplomats seek measures to curb the conflict and warn that civilians are likely to come under more intense attack.

Meanwhile Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed in a video message posted early on March 5 that he and senior officials remain in Kyiv where "We continue to fight. We will protect our state. We will liberate our land."

But Zelenskiy reacted bitterly to NATO's rejection of pleas to impose a no-fly zone over non-member Ukraine.

"All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity," he said in his overnight address "The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said amid intense diplomatic efforts in Brussels that the situation in Ukraine "is likely to get worse before it gets better."

The Ukrainian military said in a report early on March 5, the 10th day of the invasion, that Russian forces were using aerial support and high-precision weapons in their assault.

NATO foreign ministers meeting on March 4 rejected calls, including from Kyiv, for the West to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine to put its army and civilian defenses on more even footing with the Russian forces.

Ukraine's military said on March 5 that Russian soldiers were trying to expand their captured territory to the administrative borders of the eastern Luhansk and Donbas regions, where the separatists have been fighting an eight-year war against the central government.

The Ukrainian command said Kyiv continued to fight off the "enemy offensive."

Tens of thousands of residents were crowding Kyiv's main train station as mostly women and children tried to flee the threat of encirclement and bombardment.

Western intelligence officials believe Russia is poised to try to "bombard cities into submission," according to CNN.

The UN has estimated at least 331 civilian deaths, although a lack of access to many besieged areas means that could be an undercount. Ukrainian authorities say at least 2,000 civilians have died.

The UN refugee agency said more than 1.2 million people had fled Ukraine since the launch of the war on February 24. More than half of those war refugees have gone to Poland.

In Russia, authorities have intensified their crackdown on domestic and international media.

Traditional and social media have been blocked or prevented from newsgathering and reporting by moves that have affected major international news providers like BBC, CNN, and RFE/RL, as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

CNN cited "indications" that Russian mercenaries could already be fighting "in some places." It quoted an unnamed U.S. official as saying Russia appears to be planning to deploy up to 1,000 more mercenaries soon.

Meanwhile Ukrainian workers continue to operate a nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhya where a building caught fire under Russian bombardment a day earlier "at gunpoint," according to energy officials.

WATCH: Staff at Ukrainian nuclear sites, Zaporizhzhya and Chernobyl, are being held by Russian forces and working under the barrel of a gun, according to the former head of Ukraine's nuclear inspectorate.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the world had "narrowly averted" a nuclear catastrophe and noted that Russian fighting forces were now approaching another Ukrainian nuclear plant, at Yuzhnoukrayinsk in southern Ukraine.

Moscow has said a third round of cease-fire talks with Ukrainian officials is planned this weekend, but no time or site has been confirmed.

CNN cited sources saying Zelenskiy was scheduled to hold an online meeting with U.S. senators on March 5.

With reporting by AP, dpa, AFP, Reuters, CNN, BBC, and RFE/RL's Russian and Ukrainian services