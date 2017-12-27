Officials Say Moscow Candy Factory's Former Owner Kills Guard, Injures Three

Russian authorities say the former owner of a candy factory in Moscow fatally shot a security guard at the plant and injured three people.

The Investigative Committee said the assailant argued with the Menshevik confectionary's new owner and opened fire with a shotgun in the attack on December 27.

The former owner, Ilya Averyanov, called a radio station and said he was defending himself against a "gang" he accused of colluded with Moscow prosecutors to seize his property.

Law enforcement officers surrounded the building in southeastern Moscow after the shooting was reported, but there were no immediate reports of arrests or further violence.

When he spoke to Business FM radio, Averyanov said that he is a father of eight and was illegally deprived of his business.

He told the station that he "unfortunately" killed a person in "self-defense."

There was no immediate comment from the authorities on Averyanov's allegations.

A bankruptcy case for the Menshevik factory is due to be heard in Moscow on January 18, according to court filings.

