Three Killed, Four Wounded In Shooting At Moscow Court

The Russian Interior Ministry says three defendants were killed and at least two others wounded in a shooting inside the Moscow Regional Court building on August 1.

Russian news agencies quoted witnesses, lawyers, and court officials as saying that at least three of those killed were defendants in a high-profile case against nine people from Central Asia charged with multiple murders.

Two bailiffs were also reported injured in the shooting and the court building has been evacuated.

Ambulances have arrived on the scene.

