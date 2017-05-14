Thousands Protest Proposed Demolitions Of Soviet-Era Housing In Moscow

MOSCOW -- Thousands of people are attending a protest against the proposed demolitions of Soviet-era housing blocks in Moscow.

Backed by President Vladimir Putin, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin plans to knock down the prefabricated buildings, erected on an industrial scale across Russia in the 1950s and '60s to ease a housing crisis.

Protesters on May 14 held up signs against Sobyanin, such as "I support the demolition -- of Sobyanin," "Hands off my property" and "Moscow is not a separate kingdom. Sergei Sobyanin -- respect federal laws."

Moscow authorities gave permission for a demonstration of no more than 5,000 people.

Thousands filed through metal detectors manned by police onto a wide central Moscow street named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov.

The housing blocks were designed for rapid assembly, and some versions were considered to have a shelf life of only 25 years.

Supporters argue that the 3.5 trillion-ruble ($62.1 billion) project is vital, as it will replace the aged buildings with high-rise housing in a city facing rising rents and a housing crunch.

With reporting by Tom Balmforth in Moscow, AFP, and Current Time TV