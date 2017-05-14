Russian Police Ban Navalny From Moscow Home Owners' Protest

Russian police forced opposition leader Aleksei Navalny to leave a May 14 protest against the planned demolitions of residential buildings in Moscow. Definitely thousands -- but possibly tens of thousands -- of people took to the streets to protest the proposed removal of Soviet-era prefabricated housing blocks popularly known as "khrushchyovki." Backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin plans to knock down up to 8,000 dilapidated buildings and resettle their 1.6 million tenants in new homes. Opponents say the program, due to start in September, is an assault on their property rights. (RFE/RL's Russian Service)