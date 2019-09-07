Russians To Vote After Summer Of Protests In Moscow

By RFE/RL



Russians go to the polls nationwide on September 8 for local and regional elections that are being seen as a test for the Kremlin and its regional allies amid a sharp drop in the approval ratings of both President Vladimir Putin and the party that backs him, United Russia.



All eyes will be on the vote for city council in Moscow, where the barring of dozens of independent candidates sparked demonstrations over the summer, one of the biggest, sustained waves of protest in Russia in years as tens of thousands took to the streets not only in Moscow but other cities as well.



Police violently dispersed some of the rallies in the Russian capital while briefly detaining a total of more than 2,000 people. Dozens were fined or sentenced to jail, including many of the would-be candidates, for taking part in unsanctioned rallies in July and August.



Two high-ranking U.S. congressmen on September 5 condemned the police crackdown on demonstrators, saying the protests were proof Russians were fed up with Putin and his "tyrannical ways."

Two days before the vote, Ella Pamfilova, the chief of Russia’s Central Election Commission, was assaulted when an intruder broke into her Moscow home early on September 6. Pamfilova said she was unhurt in the attack involving a taser.



Local and regional elections will take place in all 83 Russian regions, with governors being elected as well.



In Moscow, many members of the ruling United Russia party have opted to run as "independent" candidates, apparently to mask their affiliation with the ruling party.



Much of the public has turned against United Russia after it passed a law raising retirement ages, raised the VAT rate, adopted a program to tax long-distance trucking, and cracked down on local protests in many cities against numerous controversial proposals for coping with solid waste. https://www.rferl.org/a/moscow-elections-united-russia-distancing-itself/30126048.html



Things aren’t much better for Putin himself. Public trust in the Russian leader in May fell to its lowest level in 13 years, according to a Russian state pollster. https://www.rferl.org/a/russians-trust-in-putin-sinks-to-new-low/29962673.html



Commentators say independent candidates in Moscow had hoped to use the election as a way to send a message that the opposition was still capable of being a political force after years of systematic pressure from the authorities.



But in July, election officials in the Russian capital barred dozens of independent candidates on the grounds that some of the signatures they had submitted individually to get on the ballot were invalid.



The rejected candidates, many allied with opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, accused local officials of using any means to keep them off the ballot, including harassment.



On September 5, security forces stormed the offices of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, his live television studio, and his Moscow political headquarters, he and his allies wrote on social media.



Three people were reportedly taken to a police station and later released without giving statements.



Navalny, a prominent Kremlin critic, was sentenced in July to 30 days for calling on people to join one of the unsanctioned rallies.



While in jail, Navalny was taken to a hospital with a severe facial rash that doctors said was an allergic reaction. Navalny and supporters suspected he was poisoned.



The Moscow City Duma, which has 45 seats, is responsible for a $43 billion municipal budget and is now controlled by the United Russia party. All of its seats, which have a five-year-term, are up for grabs in the September 8 vote.



The decision to bar the candidates sparked a wave of protests in the Russian capital with an estimated high of 50,000 turning out at the August 10 opposition event. https://www.rferl.org/a/moscow-braces-protests-independent-opposition-candidates-city-election/30102208.html



It was the largest demonstration in Moscow since the massive 2011-12 protests against Putin's return to the Kremlin for a third term as president.



Some 1,300 people were arrested in a single day on July 27, prompting the United States, European Union, and human rights groups to denounce what they called the "disproportionate" and "indiscriminate" use of force against the demonstrators.

Putin largely ignored the protests but on August 21 called them part of "pre-election tensions."



"Russia respects human rights and the rights of its citizens," Putin told reporters, adding that civilians and police who break the law "will be held accountable."

U.S. Congressmen Eliot Engel (Democrat-New York), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and lead Republican Michael McCaul (Texas) said weeks of Russian street rallies for free elections, "coupled with the Kremlin's response, are further proof that the people of Russia are tired of [Russian President] Vladimir Putin's tyrannical ways."