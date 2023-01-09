Members Of Russia Motorcycle Group Night Wolves Take Part In Republika Srpska Celebration Day

Members of the pro-Kremlin bikers club Night Wolves, known for their close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, took part on January 9 in a parade in Sarajevo to mark Republika Srpska Day.

About 20 members of the Russian motorcycle club took part in the parade, walking with about 2,000 participants, including policemen and student representatives of the institutions of the Republika Srpska.

The leader of the event said they were members of a club that has been awarded multiple times in Russia and called them promoters of Orthodox Christianity who advocate that the Republika Srpska "be strong and eternal like Mother Russia."

Members of the Night Wolves in recent years have often visited Republika Srpska, where they also have domestic representatives. They have visited on religious and secular holidays, and they also participated in the previous commemorations of Republika Srpska Day.

Bosnian Security Minister Selmo Cikotic had warned about the possible presence of members of radical and extremist groups.

Cikotic told RFE/RL on January 9 that intelligence data indicated that members of the Russian mercenary Vagner group and representatives of the Movement of Serbian Chetniks Ravne Gore would also attend. RFE/RL could not confirm the presence of members of either group at the commemoration on January 9.

A group of young men at the parade, however, were seen carrying flags that they said represented Russia-backed separatists in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

January 9 is celebrated as Republika Srpska Day in the Bosnian entity, although the Constitutional Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina has twice declared the date unconstitutional.

The day marks the anniversary of the region's 1992 declaration of independence, which ignited the 1992-1995 Bosnian War.

Milorad Dodik, the president of Republika Srpska, said during the events in eastern Sarajevo he was "especially proud" of the people who are prepared to defend Republika Srpska.

"We are not doing this out of spite but to show that we are ready to fight for our freedom," said Dodik.