Russian Prosecutor Seeks Lengthy Prison Term For Member Of Outlawed Nationalist Group

SARATOV, Russia -- The prosecution has asked a court in the Russian city of Saratov to sentence a member of an outlawed nationalist opposition group to 10 1/2 years in prison for allegedly plotting a terrorist act and illegal possession of explosives in a case linked to rallies ahead of the centennial of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution.

After the prosecutor made the request on October 18, Sergei Ryzhov, a member of the Artpodgotovka (Artillery Bombardment) movement, reiterated his innocence, insisting that explosives had been planted on his property by police.

Hundreds of members of the movement were detained on November 5, 2017, at demonstrations in Moscow and other Russian cities ahead of the 100th anniversary of the revolution.

Vyacheslav Maltsev, an outspoken Kremlin critic and leader of the group, said at the time that the day would mark the start of a "new revolution" to topple President Vladimir Putin's government.

Maltsev, who has described himself as a nationalist and an anarchist, told RFE/RL in November 2018 that he had received political asylum in France.

In May 2017, Maltsev was charged in absentia with publicly calling for extremist activities. Artpodgotovka was banned in October 2017 by court order.