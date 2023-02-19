Russia Nationalizes Seized Assets In Ukraine's Occupied Crimea Region

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned China of "serious consequences" if Beijing supplies weapons to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

In a February 19 interview with U.S. television, Blinken said he told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi the previous day that providing lethal aid to Russia "would have serious consequences in our relationship."

A State Department official said Blinken was "quite blunt" in his warning to Wang, also pressing China not to help Moscow avoid Western sanctions.

In his nightly video address on February 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also avowed "legal consequences" for Russia's actions in Ukraine.

"Every Russian attack on…every corner of our state will have concrete legal consequences for the terrorist state," he said, adding that Kyiv had "received strong signals from our partners and concrete agreements on the inevitability of holding Russia accountable for aggression and terror against Ukraine and its people."

He added that such commitments apply "not only to the evil that Russia has brought since February 24, but also since 2014," referring to Moscow’s occupation of Ukraine's Crimea region and its fomenting of a separatist war in parts of eastern Ukraine.

On February 19, the Ukrainian military said there had been continued fighting around several settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions. In addition, Russia carried out air strikes against civil infrastructure in the Khmelnytskiy, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kherson regions, including more than 50 attacks from multiple-rocket launchers.

The risk of missile strikes across Ukraine remained high, the Ukrainian military statement said.

Zelenskiy's remarks came the same day that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told the Munich Security Conference that "the U.S. has formally determined that Russia committed crimes against humanity" in Ukraine.

"Justice must be served," she added, listing allegations of "murder, torture, rape, and deportation."

Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, posted a statement rejected the U.S. determination as "an unprecedented attempt to demonize Russia."

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on February 19 that he supports an Estonian proposal that the EU purchase ammunition for Ukraine on behalf of member states. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference after the proposal was explained by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Borrell said the EU was "working on" the initiative and that "it will work."

February 24 will mark one year since Russia's unprovoked mass invasion of Ukraine, sparking the largest war in Europe since World War II and leading to the deaths of tens of thousands of people and the displacement of millions more.

With reporting by Reuters