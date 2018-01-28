Russia's Navalny Detained Amid Election Protests
Russian police detained Russian anticorruption activist and opposition politician Aleksei Navalny on January 28 as he was walking down Tverskaya Street in downtown Moscow to join a protest rally held by his supporters ahead of the country's upcoming presidential election. The detention was transmitted live in a video program run on Navalny's website, Navalny.com. The video quality is as received, with footage freezing at times, and includes the original commentary in Russian. (Navalny.com via Reuters)