Navalny Backers Rally For Russian Election Boycott

MOSCOW -- Russians unhappy with the prospect of six more years under President Vladimir Putin are protesting nationwide, backing Aleksei Navalny's call for an election boycott amid warnings from authorities that they will be tough on demonstrators deemed to have broken the law.

Supporters of the anticorruption crusader and opposition leader gathered on January 28 in a number of Siberian cities, including Vladivostok, Novosibirsk, Tomsk, Irkutsk, Omsk, Magadan, Yakutsk, Kemerovo, Kurgan, and Barnaul.

In the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, hundreds of people gathered in the main square, holding placards reading slogans such as "I will go to the elections when there's a choice" and "Putin is gobbling up Russia's future."

Other rallies took place in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk and Samara on the Volga River.

Police shut down a TV studio at a Moscow office that had been broadcasting news bulletins about the protests, but Navalny's YouTube channel continued to provide live coverage.

The OVD-Info nongovernmental human rights project, which monitors law enforcement activity across Russia, reported that police detained six of Navalny's supporters at the Moscow studio and more than 30 protesters in other parts of Russia, many of them in Kemerovo.

Navalny called for the boycott after being barred from the March 18 presidential election due to a financial-crimes conviction that he and his supporters contend was Kremlin-engineered retribution.

He has dismissed the vote as the "reappointment" of Putin, who has been president or prime minister since 1999.

With the Kremlin controlling the levers of political power nationwide after years of steps to suppress dissent and marginalize political opponents, it is virtually certain that the election will hand Putin a new six-year term.

Political commentators say Putin, 65, is eager for a high turnout to strengthen his mandate in what could be his last stint in the Kremlin, as he would be constitutionally barred from seeking a third straight term in 2024.

Navalny has accused the rest of the field of presidential hopefuls of playing into Putin's hands and aiding what he says is a Kremlin bid to portray the vote as a legitimate, competitive contest.

In Moscow, Navalny has called on demonstrators to gather on a central street despite city authorities' refusal to grant permission for a rally there, setting the stage for a potential confrontation.

Moscow Office Searched

Ahead of the planned rally, police forced their way into Navalny’s Anticorruption Foundation in Moscow, claiming a bomb threat and demanding the premises be evacuated, his supporters said.

Roman Rubanov, the foundation’s director, posted photographs on Twitter of police officers gathered outside the office door in a southeast Moscow business center and then bursting in by force.

Rubanov wrote that police officers accused one of the activists of planting a bomb.

Navalny’s spokeswoman said she thought the raid was aimed at shutting down the work of a TV studio inside.

Attempts by Navalny’s supporters to cover mass protests in March and June last year were thwarted by police raids.

The raid on Navalny’s Anticorruption Foundation comes days after a Moscow court ordered the closure of another foundation crucial to the presidential campaign Navalny has sought to conduct, and as reports of police searches of his campaign offices and harassment of his supporters mount.

On January 26, Russia's Supreme Court revealed that it had declined Navalny's appeal to be allowed to run for president.

On January 25, police issued a stern warning to antigovernment protesters. At a meeting with top Moscow police officials, First Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandr Gorovoi said that police will respect the right of citizens to hold public gatherings, as provided by the constitution and other legislation -- but emphasized they would "absolutely toughly...prevent violations of these laws."

Protests Go Ahead

In a blog post on January 27, Navalny urged people to come to the rallies on January 28, writing that "to stay at home is to send them [those in power] the signal: 'I'm ready to endure this for another six years.'"

He also wrote that in 80 percent of cases, authorities have granted permission for rallies at the requested sites for January 28, but not in Moscow or St. Petersburg.

Police have repeatedly cracked down on demonstrations organized by Navalny in the past. More than 1,000 people were detained in Moscow alone on March 26, 2017, when Navalny organized protests in some 100 cities nationwide.

Law enforcement authorities also cracked down hard at a protest in May 2012, the day before Putin returned to the Kremlin for his current term after a stint as prime minister.

Navalny appeared this week at a European Court of Human Rights hearing in his case against Russia over repeated incidents in which he has been detained and jailed.

Days before the police warning, a Moscow district court ruled on January 22 that the foundation Navalny and his allies have used to rent premises and pay salaries at campaign headquarters should be shut down. Navalny's campaign chief, Leonid Volkov, described the ruling as absurd and vowed to appeal.

That ruling came days after the Constitutional Court refused to review a complaint from Navalny over the Central Election Commission’s decision in December to bar him from the presidential election.

Navalny supporters have complained of an upsurge in harassment by the state in recent weeks, saying police have searched offices and seized pamphlets calling for an election boycott.

With reporting by Reuters, Tom Balmforth in Moscow, and RFE/RL’s Russian Service