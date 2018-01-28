Navalny Supporters Arrested At Tomsk Rally

Russian police detained a number of participants at a rally held on January 28 by supporters of Russian anticorruption activist and opposition politician Aleksei Navalny in the city of Tomsk. Navalny called the protests across Russia after he was banned from the country's presidential election. The demonstrators in Tomsk marched down the street and then assembled at a square while chanting slogans such as "No to the election farce!" and "This is not an election! This is a swindle!" (RFE/RL's Russian Service)