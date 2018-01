Thousands of Russians across the country heard the call of Russian anticorruption activist and opposition politician Aleksei Navalny and rallied on January 28 in a pledge to boycott the country's upcoming presidential election after Navalny was barred from running. RFE/RL filmed the protests in the cities of Vladivostok, Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, and Saratov. (RFE/RL's Russian Service)