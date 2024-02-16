Russian Prison Service Says Opposition Politician Aleksei Navalny Found Dead

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Berlin on February 16 to hold talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz before traveling to France to meet with President Emmanuel Macron to shore up support and aid as outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian forces struggle to stave off Russia's mounting attacks on the eastern city of Avdiyivka.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

"I am starting two important days. Meetings with partners in Germany and France, new agreements, and the Munich Security Conference," Zelenskiy, who is to deliver a speech on February 17 at the international security forum, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"A new security architecture for Ukraine, as well as new opportunities. We are making every effort to end the war as soon as possible on fair Ukrainian terms and ensure a lasting peace," he wrote.

Ukraine, which is heavily dependent on economic and military aid from its Western allies and especially from the United States, has been facing a shortage of ammunition and military equipment as a critical $61 billion U.S. military and economic aid package is being held back by Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives.



No details of the agreements with Germany and France have been made public, but they are likely to resemble the 10-year security accord signed by Ukraine with Britain last month during U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to Kyiv.

As Russia's unprovoked invasion nears the two-year mark, depleted Ukrainian forces have been conserving dwindling ammunition stocks and are struggling to hold back Russian troops closing in on the industrial city of Avdiyivka in Donetsk.

Amid concern that Avdiyivka, which has been under heavy Russian assault for months, is about to fall, Ukraine's military deployed the Third Assault Brigade, one of its most-experienced infantry groups, to the embattled city, while withdrawing other battle-weary forces.

“In Avdiyivka a maneuver is under way in some places to withdraw our units to more advantageous positions, in some places to force [the Russians] out of positions," Ukrainian military spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy said.

Major Rodion Kudryashov, the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, told RFE/RL that his forces were completely surrounded but managed to break through.

Kudryashov confirmed that Ukrainian forces were withdrawing from some destroyed positions in the city and taking new, more favorable ones.

"We had to withdraw from some positions, because they are simply levelled to the ground, destroyed. Our servicemen withdrew to more advantageous positions in order to hold the defense line," said Kurdyashov.



Earlier, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy said heavy fighting was under way inside the city and Ukrainian forces are being repositioned.

"The situation in Avdiyivka is difficult, but under control. Fierce battles are taking place within the city," Tarnavskiy, the commander of the Tavria operational group, said on Telegram.

Zelenskiy has said Kyiv was sending as much support as possible to the troops defending the city.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure that our warriors have enough managerial and technological capabilities to save as many Ukrainian lives as possible," Zelenskiy said in his evening address on February 15.

However, at the White House, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Avdiyivka was in danger of being captured by the Russians.

"Avdiyivka is at risk of falling into Russian control," Kirby said.

"In very large part, this is happening because the Ukrainian forces on the ground are running out of artillery ammunition," he told a press briefing on February 15.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters