Klitschko: Navalny's Death Shows 'Russia's True Face'

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko believes that the death of jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny represents "Russia's true face." Klitschko was interviewed jointly by Current Time and RFE/RL on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference on February 16 -- after Russian authorities announced Navalny's death and before his team confirmed it. Klitschko mentioned other slain Kremlin critics -- journalist Anna Politkovskaya and politician Boris Nemtsov. "Anyone who has a different opinion than Putin, in the better case, ends up in jail -- or gets killed," he said.