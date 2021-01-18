Kremlin Critic Navalny Rushed To Improvised Court For Hearing He Says 'Mocks' Justice

MOSCOW -- Russian authorities have rushed Aleksei Navalny into a makeshift courtroom for a hearing that the Kremlin critic called a "mockery of justice" a day after his dramatic airport arrest upon returning home following treatment abroad for a poisoning attack.

Amid a chorus of international calls for his immediate release, Navalny was brought into a courtroom set up at the police station in Khimki on the outskirts of Moscow on January 18, where it is expected to rule on whether he will be held in custody until a different court decides whether to convert a 3 1/2-year suspended prison sentence into real jail time.

Aides said Navalny was denied access to his lawyers and notified at the last minute of the hearing, while his spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, posted a video of the opposition politician chiding President Vladimir Putin of fearing him so much that he has abandoned the country's laws altogether.

Navalny has been held incommunicado, his lawyers said, adding that they had not been granted access to him and that his condition was unknown.

"I've seen justice mocked many times, but this time the old guy in the bunker seems so scared that the Criminal Code has been ostentatiously ripped up and thrown away," Navalny says in the video in an apparent reference to Putin.

Police led the 44-year-old Kremlin critic away on January 17 at the airport's passport-control booth after he arrived from Germany, where he had been recovering from a poisoning that he says was ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

His lawyer, who was traveling with him, was not allowed to accompany him. He embraced his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, before being escorted away. She was then allowed to pass through passport control and was greeted by a crowd of people who applauded and called her name.

Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said Navalny was being held because of "multiple violations" of the conditions of his suspended sentence relating to a 2014 fraud conviction and of evading criminal inspectors.

Navalny has said the case against him was trumped up and politically motivated.

Navalny, who Amnesty International on January 17 called a "prisoner of conscience," was poisoned in August by what tests at Western laboratories showed was a Novichok nerve agent. He was flown to Germany for emergency medical care after falling acutely ill while traveling in Siberia.

The opposition politician, who has been jailed numerous times in Russia for organizing and leading anti-government protests, blames the poisoning on Russian authorities. Moscow denies any involvement.

The poisoning, which was similar to the near-fatal attack on Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in 2018 in the English city of Salisbury, drew wide international attention, as did Navalny's planned return after Russia's prison authority warned of Navalny's potential incarceration.

"We are deeply troubled by the arrest of Alexei Navalny, and call for his immediate release and for his due process rights to be respected in line with the rule of law. We reiterate our call for a thorough and impartial investigation into his poisoning," UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's office said on Twitter on January 18.

The UN's call for Navalny's release was echoed by the European Union, the United States and many other countries and human rights groups, who have called for the Kremlin to explain how he was attacked with a Soviet-style chemical weapon.

"I condemn the detention of Aleksei Navalny," European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement on January 18. "The Russian authorities must immediately release him and ensure his safety."

Von der Leyen also repeated Brussels' call for an independent investigation into the poisoning of Navalny, which nearly took his life.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas early on January 18 called for Navalny's immediate release. "Russia is bound by its own constitution and by international obligations to the principle of the rule of law and to the protection of civil rights," he said in a statement.

"These principles must, of course, be applied to Aleksei Navalny as well. He should be released immediately."

Britain also joined in the chorus of calls for the Kremlin to act on January 18, demanding Navalny's release, saying Moscow should explain how he was attacked with a Soviet-style chemical weapon.

"It is appalling that Aleksei Navalny, the victim of a despicable crime, has been detained by Russian authorities. He must be immediately released," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"Rather than persecuting Mr. Navalny, Russia should explain how a chemical weapon came to be used on Russian soil."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States "strongly condemns" Russia's decision to detain Navalny.



"We note with grave concern that his detention is the latest in a series of attempts to silence Navalny and other opposition figures and independent voices who are critical of Russian authorities," Pompeo said in a statement.

The Kremlin itself usually refers questions about Navalny to law enforcement agencies, but Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on January 18 called the condemnation of the detention an attempt to distract from the West's own problems.

"You can feel the joy with which these comments [on Navalny's arrest] are coming out," Lavrov told a news conference in Moscow.

"Judging by everything, it allows Western politicians to think that by doing this they can divert attention away from the deep crisis that the liberal model of development finds itself in," he added.

Navalny had been scheduled to arrive at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, where hundreds of his supporters had gathered amid a massive riot police presence.



At the last minute, however, authorities closed Vnukovo to incoming flights and diverted Navalny's plane to Sheremetyevo airport on the other side of the capital.



Police detained numerous people who were awaiting Navalny's arrival at Vnukovo, including Lyubov Sobol, a lawyer for Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation; Ruslan Shaveddinov, a project manager for the foundation; and Novaya gazeta journalist Vlad Dokshin. Other journalists were also reportedly among the detained.



Sobol and others later said they were released and were facing administrative charges.

With reporting by Interfax and AFP