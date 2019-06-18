Navalny Activist Says She Was Pressured To Inform For FSB

MOSCOW -- An activist working for opposition politician Aleksei Navalny in the mid-Volga region city of Saratov has said people claiming to be agents of the Federal Security Service (FSB) threatened her if she did not agree to work as an informant.



Olga Kuznetsova said on June 18 that the purported FSB agents pulled her out of class at Saratov State University and asked her to inform them about anti-corruption investigations being conducted by Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation.



If she refused, Kuznetsova said, the men threatened to open criminal investigations against her and her mother. The conversation happened on June 14.



After Kuznetsova refused, the men confiscated her passport, she told RFE/RL.