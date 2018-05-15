Navalny Gets 30 Days In Jail For Anti-Putin Protests

MOSCOW -- A Moscow court has ordered opposition politician Aleksei Navalny to be jailed for 30 days over nationwide protests against President Vladimir Putin.

In a ruling on May 15, the Tver district court said that Navalny repeatedly violated regulations for organizing public gatherings.

The court is also expected rule in a second administrative case in which Navalny is accused of refusing to comply with police. He could face up to 15 days in jail for that administrative violation.

Navalny was detained at a rally in Moscow on May 5, one of dozens of demonstrations organized by supporters across Russia to protest Putin's inauguration to a new six-year term two days later.

The vocal Putin foe was released hours later but was ordered not to leave Moscow while the cases against him were pending.

"They gave me 30 days, and the 'trial' is still going," Navalny tweeted after the initial ruling.