Crackdown On Navalny Election Bid Continues As Krasnoyarsk Activist Detained

KRASNOYARSK, Russia -- Police in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk on July 11 detained a local coordinator of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's presidential election campaign and confiscated campaign materials.

Krasnoyarsk coordinator Ruslan Rudenko told RFE/RL that he was detained while receiving a delivery of campaign newsletters. Police told him they had "received a signal" from a citizen saying that "materials with extremist content would arrive in the city."

Anticorruption blogger Navalny is actively campaigning for the March 2018 presidential election, in which President Vladimir Putin is widely expected to seek and win a fourth term. Russian election officials, however, have said Navalny will not be allowed to contest the election because of his conviction on felony corruption charges that he says were politically motivated.

Police questioned Rudenko and subsequently released him after ordering him not to leave the city. All the campaign materials were confiscated.

Dozens of Navalny campaign activists in Moscow and other cities have been detained in recent days. On July 6, authorities raided Navalny's Moscow headquarters and seized computers, leaflets, and other materials.

The same day, police in Perm briefly detained Navalny's local coordinator in that city.

Navalny has spearheaded nationwide anticorruption protests in Russia this year that have jolted the country's political establishment.

A video investigation alleging massive corruption by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev that Navalny posted in March has been viewed more than 23.6 million times.