Russian Opposition Leader Navalny's Campaigners Detained

Russian activists say Moscow police have detained more than two dozen supporters of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny who were campaigning for his bid to be elected as president in 2018.

Vitaly Serukanov, an associate of Navalny, said on Twitter that at least 30 volunteers were detained on July 8 as they were trying to raise awareness in Moscow about the Kremlin foe's attempt to run in the 2018 election -- which incumbent President Vladimir Putin is widely expected to win.

Another top Navalny ally, Nikolai Lyaskin, was quoted by the Russian-language news site Meduza as saying that 31 volunteers had been detained during the July 8 campaign action, in which activists fanned out across the city to pass out leaflets and carry red balloons bearing Navalny's name.

There were reports of detentions of Navalny volunteers in other Russian cities on July 8 as well. There was no immediate comment about the reports from police.

The reported detentions came a day after Navalny was released from a Moscow detention center -- having served 25 days under administrative arrest on charges that he violated a law against organizing public meetings.

Authorities on July 6 raided Navalny's Moscow headquarters, where they seized computers, leaflets, and copies of the first edition of a newspaper that was to be distributed on July 8.

Police also briefly detained the coordinator of Navalny's office in the city of Perm late on July 6 -- releasing him the next day and seizing campaign materials from his car.

Navalny, an anticorruption crusader who has emerged as the key opposition political figure in Russia, has vowed to run for president in March 2018.

Navalny has spearheaded nationwide protests in Russia this year that have jolted the country's political establishment.

But it appears unlikely he will be allowed to run for the presidency.

Russia's Central Election Commission in June barred him from the election, citing a criminal conviction that Navalny says was a politically motivated attempt to block him from running for the presidency.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service and Meduza