Moscow Court Rules To Keep Arrested Navalny Lawyer In Pretrial Detention

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is in Ukraine on a surprise visit during which he is to reaffirm continued military aid to Ukraine's war effort by Berlin -- the second-largest contributor of defense assistance to Kyiv after the United States.

Pistorius's visit came as Russia launched a fresh deadly wave of missile and drone strikes on Ukraine that targeted civilian and energy infrastructure.

"I am here again, firstly to pledge further support, but also to express our solidarity and deep bond and also our admiration for the courageous, brave, and costly fight that is being waged here," Pistorius said while laying flowers at Maidan Nezalezhnosti, or Independence Square, in central Kyiv on the 10th anniversary of the start of the Euromaidan protests.

Pistorius arrived by train and is due to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Pistorius's visit, his second since becoming defense minister earlier this year, comes a day after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's trip to Ukraine, during which he reiterated that America was in "for the long haul" in its support for Ukraine as it continues to battle Russian troops.

Washington on November 20 announced a $100 million package of weapons and equipment for Kyiv. The United States has given tens of billions of dollars in military and other aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February last year.

The visits by Pistorius and Austin to Ukraine came amid an increase in Russian air strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets as the war-wracked country braces for an expected rise in attacks on the country's energy infrastructure during the cold season.

On November 21, Russian troops launched four missile strikes on Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk. One civilian was killed and six others were wounded in the strikes, which hit the main hospital in the city of Selydove and the Kotlyarevska mine, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

"Two hospital buildings were damaged and six civilians were wounded," Klymenko said, adding that one person was killed and four administrative buildings were destroyed in the strike on the mine.

All 39 miners that were underground at the time of the strike have been brought to the surface, he added.

WATCH: Ukraine marks the 10th anniversary of the Euromaidan protest movement that erupted after then-President Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign an EU Association Agreement. Massive crowds of pro-European demonstrators occupied Kyiv's central square for months to oppose Yanukovych's plan for closer economic ties with Russia.

Separately, the military said Ukraine's air defenses shot down 10 out of 11 Iranian-made drones and one cruise missile launched by Russia early on November 21.

"An Iskander-K cruise missile and 10 attack UAVs were destroyed by air-defense forces," the military said, adding that Russia also launched four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 70 close-quarter battles during the past day along the whole front line, the military reported.

"Heavy fighting" is under way near the Bakhmut flashpoint in Donetsk, General Oleksandr Syrskiy, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said on Telegram.

"Ukrainian defenders are holding their ground and are inflicting heavy losses on the Russians, both in equipment and manpower [in the Klyschiyvka area near Bakhmut]," Syrskiy said.

Bakhmut was the site of a fierce and protracted battle for several months earlier this year before it fell to Russian forces spearheaded by mercenaries from the Wagner group.

Fighting has again picked up around Bakhmut in recent weeks.

With reporting by AFP