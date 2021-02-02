Navalny Appears In Moscow Court For Hearing On Jailing
Jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny appeared in a Moscow court ahead of a February 2 hearing on whether to convert a years-old suspended sentence to real prison time in a case widely considered to be politically motivated. The hearing comes amid international outrage over his detention and after tens of thousands of Russians rallied the previous two weekends in some of the biggest protests against President Vladimir Putin's rule in a decade.