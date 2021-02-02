Accessibility links

Russia

Russian Police Reportedly Detain Hundreds Outside Navalny Court Hearing

Russian Police Reportedly Detain Hundreds Outside Navalny Court Hearing

Russian security forces arrested more than 200 people outside a Moscow court on February 2, according to OVID-Info, while a hearing with opposition leader Aleksei Navalny was taking place inside. The court heard arguments on whether to convert Navalny's suspended sentence to real prison time for a years-old conviction widely seen as politically motivated. People took to the streets across Russia on January 31 and January 23, demanding that Navalny be freed and protesting government-connected corruption.

