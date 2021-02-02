Moscow Court To Rule On Whether Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Receives Jail Time

MOSCOW -- A Moscow court is scheduled to begin a hearing on whether to convert jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's suspended sentence to real prison time in a case widely considered to be politically motivated.

The hearing in Moscow comes amid international outrage over his detention and after tens of thousands of Russians rallied the past two weeks in some of the biggest protests against President Vladimir Putin in a decade.

Police detained some 10,000 people in scores of cities over two weekends of demonstrations, using harsh tactics to quell largely peaceful dissent against Navalny's detention and corruption. Many of Navalny's close associates and his wife, Yulia, have been either detained or placed under house arrest.

Undeterred, allies of the Kremlin critic have called on his supporters to gather at the Moscow City Court for the 10 a.m. hearing, prompting the capital's police to announce streets in the area would be closed.

Ahead of the hearing, police, many wearing helmets and riot gear, lined the streets around the court complex.

Current Time reported that police detained an unspecified number of Navalny supporters near the court building ahead of the hearing, which was delayed one hour to 11 a.m. local time.

Navalny is expected to be present in court, and not appear via video link from a pretrial detention center.

The anti-corruption campaigner has been held in detention since his high-stakes return on January 17 from Germany, where he had been recovering from an August nerve-agent poisoning he accuses President Vladimir Putin of ordering.

The Kremlin has dismissed extensive evidence that state agents poisoned Navalny and has rejected international calls for his release.

Prosecutors claim Navalny broke the terms of a 2014 suspended sentence in an embezzlement case for not checking in while receiving life-saving treatment in Germany.

The European Court for Human Rights has already ruled the so-called Yves Rocher fraud case was "arbitrary and manifestly unreasonable."

If the Moscow court rules against Navalny, he could serve up to 3 1/2 years in prison.

The United States and its European allies have called for Navalny's immediate release and the end of police violence against protesters.

In a television interview aired on February 1, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was "deeply disturbed by the violent crackdown" and that the U.S. administration was considering a response to Navalny's detention as well as other issues of concern.

Blinken did not commit to specific sanctions against Moscow.

EU officials have said they are waiting to respond -- including more comprehensive sanctions -- pending the outcome of the Navalny’s hearing.

EU foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell is expected in Moscow from February 4-6 to meet with top Russian officials and civil society.

Navalny's detention and poisoning is expected to be high on the agenda.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service and Current Time