Navalny Says Faces New Charge That Carries 15-Year Sentence

Russian troops have gained partial control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Syevyerodonetsk, where intense street-by-street battles continue with thousands of civilians caught in the cross fire in the ruined city and in urgent need of aid.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the situation in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, which has been under bombardment for weeks, was "extremely difficult" as Russia has put its military's "maximum combat power" there.

Part of Syevyerodonetsk is already controlled by the Russian Army and Russian troops are gradually moving toward downtown, Serhiy Hayday, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said on May 31.



Syevyerodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk told national television that the Russians control around half of the city. District administration chief Roman Vlasenko confirmed to RFE/RL that Russian troops took over about 50 percent of the city, adding that fighting had already reached the city center.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said on May 31 that up to 12,000 civilians remained trapped and in need of aid in Syevyerodonetsk.



"I am horrified to see Syevyerodonetsk, the thriving city where we had our operational headquarters, become the epicenter of yet another chapter of the brutal war in Ukraine," NRC chief Jan Egeland said.



"We fear that up to 12,000 civilians remain caught in cross fire in the city, without sufficient access to water, food, medicine, or electricity. The near-constant bombardment is forcing civilians to seek refuge in bomb shelters and basements, with precious few opportunities for those trying to escape."



British intelligence confirmed on May 31 that heavy shelling continued in Syevyerodonetsk and that street fighting was taking place.



"Progress has been slow but gains are being held," Britain's Defense Ministry said in its regular intelligence bulletin, adding that Moscow's political goal appears to remain controlling and occupying in full the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.



But British intelligence cautioned that, while achieving greater success locally compared to the early days of the war, Moscow's gains came at the cost of massing forces and fires in a relatively small area. "This forces Russia to accept risk elsewhere in occupied territory," the bulletin said.

As Moscow's advance on Syevyerodonetsk increased in intensity, Russian forces also shelled parts of Ukraine's northeast.



"The situation in Donbas remains extremely difficult. The Russian Army is trying to gather overwhelming forces in certain areas to put more and more pressure on our defenders. There, in Donbas, the maximum combat power of the Russian Army is now gathered," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address late on May 30.



Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said on May 31 that it will hand over the bodies of 152 Ukrainian soldiers found at the Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol, which is now under Moscow's control.



The ministry said its troops found 152 bodies of dead militants and servicemen of Ukraine's armed forces that it claims were stored inside a cooling unit and that four mines were found underneath the bodies.



"The Russian side plans to hand over the bodies of Ukrainian militants and servicemen found on the territory of the Azovstal plant to representatives in Ukraine," the ministry added.

On May 31, a Moscow-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said a ship had left the Ukrainian port of Mariupol for the first time since Russia took the strategic Sea of Azov city following months of fierce fighting with Ukrainian defenders.



Denis Pushilin said the ship, carrying metal, was headed east to Russia. "Today 2,500 tons of sheet-metal rolls left Mariupol port, the ship is heading to Rostov[-on-Don]," Pushilin wrote on Telegram.



Ukraine said the shipment of metal to Russia from Mariupol amounted to looting.



On May 30, EU leaders agreed to ban most Russian oil imports. They also agreed to the removal of Russia's Sberbank from the SWIFT messaging system, a ban on three more Russian state-owned broadcasters, and sanctions against individuals responsible for war crimes.



The EU has rolled out five packages of sanctions against Russia since its troops invaded Ukraine on February 24, but an agreement on oil sanctions proved elusive because so many countries depend on Russian crude.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP